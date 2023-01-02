 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: Here's what political leaders, experts have to say

Moneycontrol News
Jan 02, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST

The dissenting judgement will rank among the famous dissents recorded in the history of the Honorable Supreme Court, says former Finance Minister P Chidambaram.

The Supreme Court on January 2 upheld the Union government’s November 2016 decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes by 4:1 majority.

Here is what political leaders and experts in the country have said:

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram tweeted: "The minority judgement brings out the profound distinction between the plenary legislative power of Parliament and the limited power of the executive Government."
- Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh's statement

- Kirat Singh Nagra, Partner, DSK Legal