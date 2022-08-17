Supreme Court to hear Adani Ports' plea against JNPA bid disqualification on Aug 22

The Supreme Court on August 17 deferred to August 22 the hearing on a plea filed by Adani Ports against the disqualification of its bid for the upgrade and maintenance of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) container terminal in Navi Mumbai.

Counsel for Adani Ports urged that the company's disqualification be stayed, saying it would likely affect other tender bids. The court, however, didn’t pass any interim order and set August 22 as the next date for hearing.

Earlier this month, the apex court had issued notice to JNPA on Adani Port's plea but refused to stay the disqualification.

The company moved the top court against an order of the Bombay High Court which not only dismissed Adani Port's plea but also imposed costs on the company.

Adani Port has said its disqualification by the JNPA board is erroneous and raises questions of law that require consideration.

In May 2022, JNPA had informed Adani Ports that it had been disqualified from participating in the bid process for the maintenance, upgradation and operations of the port for 30 years.

The disqualification followed alleged non-disclosure by Adani Ports about the 2020 termination of its concession agreement between Adani Vizag Coal Terminal and Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT).

Adani Ports said all concerned and relevant disclosures were made by the company to JNPA and the termination of the concession agreement in 2020 couldn’t be the basis for its disqualification for the JNPA bid.