Supreme Court protects Nupur Sharma from coercive action on FIRs filed against her

Nupur Sharma.

The Supreme Court on July 19 protected suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma from coercive action pursuant to the multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) filed against her in relation to the objectionable comments made by her on live television against Prophet Mohammad.

The top court also issued notice on Sharma's plea seeking quashing of the FIRs filed against her or in the alternative clubbing of these FIRs to be tried in one place - Delhi. The top court sought responses from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and West Bengal.

The court will hear the case next on August 10. Meanwhile, Sharma has been granted interim protection from the top court against any coercive action which includes arrest.

While passing its order, the court noted that at an earlier occasion when Sharma had approached the Supreme Court with a plea for quashing the FIRs, she was relegated to the high court for her relief. The bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala today observed that on account of multiple FIRs filed against the former BJP spokesperson, the alternative remedy has been rendered virtually impossible.

"We never wanted you to go to every court (seeking alternative remedy)", the bench observed during the hearing.

Sharma faces arrest considering a lookout notice has been issued against her in West Bengal, the court was informed.

This is the second instance when Sharma approached the Supreme Court seeking this relief. This bench of judges, sitting as a vacation bench on July 1, has refused to entertain Sharma's plea while making stringent remarks against her.

Calling her "single-handedly responsible" for fanning flames of communal tension in the country, the court had come down heavily on Sharma.

Today, the court was told that Sharma has been receiving death and rape threats with videos of her beheading going viral. Since the previous instance, more FIRs have come to be filed.

Sharma had made objectionable comments against Prophet Mohammad on live television during a news debate. Following the backlash India received over Sharma's comments from several Gulf countries, Sharma was suspended from the BJP.

Several violent protests had also erupted across multiple places at the back of Sharma's comments.