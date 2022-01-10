Supreme Court lawyers get anonymous calls claiming responsibility for PM's security lapse

Supreme Court of India (File image)

On the day the Supreme Court was scheduled to hear the case concerning probe into the prime minister’s security breach in Punjab’s Ferozepur last week, a large section of the top court’s bar received phone calls from an unknown number claiming responsibility for the incident.

In a recorded message that plays out upon answering the call from this number purportedly from overseas, a group claiming to be ‘Sikhs for Justice’ claims responsibility for blocking PM Narendra Modi’s cavalcade earlier this month. This recorded message also goes on to warn the Supreme Court against hearing the case concerning the incident.

The automated message also says that the apex court never acted in relation to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots which led to the death of thousands of Sikh persons.

This call appears to have been made to all the registered advocates on record whose contact details remain available on this lawyers’ association’s website. Many lawyers have raised the issue with the office-bearers of the association.

Lawyers apprehend misuse of their contact information for spreading politically charged and hateful content as opposed to the purely professional purpose for which they voluntarily shared their information for publication on the website.

One member of the bar, while speaking to Moneycontrol, highlighted that in the past also lawyers have received emails with Islamophobic and anti-Christian content. Another lawyer said that the issue needs to be dealt with carefully because any possibility of actual sinister elements involved in these calls cannot be ignored. At the same time, the issue is also likely to be a major hoax.

The Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association, the body that all the recipients of the phone call are registered with, has taken note of the issue. The association is collating information on the matter and will formally decide the course of action in the issue soon, an office-bearer of the association told Moneycontrol.

On January 5, PM Modi’s convoy was halted in Punjab after the road ahead was allegedly blocked by a group of protestors. This incident not only led to a political fight between the Bhartiya Janata Party and the Congress but the central and Punjab state governments formed their separate panels to probe the security lapse. Ultimately the issue reached the Supreme Court.

On January 7, the apex court asked both the panels to halt their proceedings and directed the Registrar of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to secure all relevant travel records of the PM’s convoy. On January 10, the apex court said that it would constitute a committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge and comprising several other high-level officials to probe the incident impartially.

It was just shortly ahead of the Supreme Court taking up the case for hearing that the advocates on record started receiving the phone call.