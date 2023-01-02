Supreme Court launches e-Supreme Court Reports to give free access to judgments

The Supreme Court on January 2 launched the electronic Supreme Court Reports (e-SCR) project to provide free digital access to the official law reports of the apex court's reported judgments.

The project “endeavours to take a step forward towards fulfilling the objective of digitization of Indian Judiciary,” according to a statement.

The e-SCR project, which has been made available on the SC’s website, will be also made available on the mobile application of the SC and also on the Judgment portal of the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG).

The e-SCR project benefits all the stakeholders by reducing the burden of traveling and browsing through huge volumes of journals in libraries and by enhancing its accessibility to those with visual disabilities, according to the statement.

The project will showcase replica soft copies of SCRs by utilising the verifiable authentic soft copies as available in PDF format. It will create an invaluable resource as the entire gamut of judgments from the inception of the Supreme Court in the year 1950 till the date will be available.

The apex court developed a search engine with the help of NIC, Pune comprising elastic search techniques in the database of e-SCR.

The search facility in e-SCR provides for free text search, search within a search, case type and case year search, Judge search, year and volume search, and bench strength search options.