Supreme Court issues notice on petitions seeking review of judgment on money laundering law

The Supreme Court on August 25 issued notice to the Union government and Enforcement Directorate (ED) on petitions seeking review of the July 27 judgment that upheld the stringent provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana observed that prima facie two issues emerging from the judgment require reconsideration. The non-provision of Enforcement Complaint Information Report (ECIR) to the accused and reversal of presumption of innocence under the law are aspects that may need reconsideration, the court said.

The court has directed for the case to be listed after four weeks. It also extended interim protection to petitioners in the case for a period of four weeks.

The review petitions sought for a relook of the July 27 which held stringent provisions of the PMLA as valid and non-arbitrary.

The judgment upheld scope of powers of the ED concerning arrest, search and seizure, and summoning people for questioning.

Noting that ED officials are not police officials, the judgment also said that statements made before ED officials during the course of the investigation are admissible in court of law and will not be hit by the constitutional right against self-incrimination guaranteed under Article 20. This article protects accused persons from statements made during police investigations from being used against them as evidence. As per the July 27 judgment this protection is not available under PMLA.

The judgment had also drawn a distinction between ECIR and First Information Report (FIR) and had said that the two cannot be equated. The judgment had said that ECIR is only an internal document of the ED and as such, it is not mandatory to provide a copy of the same to the accused.

Much like other special laws such as the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Subtances (NDPA) Act, the presumption of innocence is reversed under the PMLA with the burden of proof being placed on the accused. This provision too was upheld by the July 27 judgment.

The judgment had also touched upon the scope of definition of the terms proceeds of crime and had also laid down that a discharge or acquittal in a scheduled offence would lead to the case under PMLA not surviving.

The aspects of ECIR and reversal of the presumption of innocence are the two aspects identified byThe court today as matters that require consideration.