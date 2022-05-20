Supreme Court eases curbs on sale of iron ore from Karnataka mines

The Supreme Court on May 20 directed for relaxing the curbs on sale of iron ore mined in three districts in Karnataka. The court also allowed for the export of excavated iron ore subject to terms and conditions set by the central government.

The apex bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justice Hima Kohli noted that the situation on the ground has changed since 2011 when the curbs on sale of iron ore were imposed. The route of e-auctions has consecutively received low response, the court noted. As such, the restrictions imposed on sale need to be lifted, the bench said.

"There needs to be a level playing field for the mines in Bellary, Chitradurga, and Tumakuru of Karnataka," the court said. While the restrictions imposed on mining back in 2011 worked out well for most part, the situation has now changed.

"We are of the opinion that the 2011 order needs to be relaxed," the bench said. "The restriction on sale of iron ore needs to be lifted."

The already extracted iron ore has been allowed to be sold by the court and direct contracts, without taking the route of e-auction, for allocation of the iron ore has also received top court's green signal.

As for the ceiling on production and mining limit, the court has sought recommendations from the committee overseeing the issue. The case will be heard next in July after the court's summer vacation.

The Supreme Court had reserved its order on the issue of lifting ban on export of the iron ore from Karnataka in April this year. The proposed lifting of ban was supported by the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

The Central Empowered Committee (CEC), which is the court-appointed overseeing authority, had informed the court about the improvement in the mining situation in Karnataka since 2018.

While the stakeholders in the mining industry had backed the lifting of curbs, the petitioning NGO in the case had argued that unchecked mining would cause ecological damage.

While reserving its orders, the court had said it was concerned with the two issues pertaining to export of iron ore and the process of e-auction for sale.