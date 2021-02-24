Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking extra chance for UPSC aspirants who exhausted attempts in 2020

Supreme Court

Supreme Court on February 24 dismissed petition filed by UPSC aspirants seeking an extra chance in civil service exams for those who exhausted their last attempt in October 2020. After a detailed hearing in the matter, the top court had reserved its verdict on February 19.

Replying to the petition, the government had earlier told the apex court that it is not in favour of one-time relaxation to UPSC exam aspirants who are age-barred, as it will be discriminatory to other candidates.

Scores of petitioners, who had exhausted their attempt in the October 2020 exam due to coronavirus pandemic, had moved the top court urging it to grant them an extra chance.

"During this pandemic, while everyone had a choice to save their attempt by leaving the exam in 2020 while taking care of their health, the last attempters were given no choice at all and had to sit for the exam, despite the lack of opportunity to prepare," the petitioners had argued.

Agreeing to the final attempt, the Centre had said: "Relaxation, only to the extent of providing one extra attempt for Civil Service Examination (CSE), specifically limited to CSE-2021, may be granted to only those candidates who appeared for CSE-2020 as their last permissible attempt and are otherwise not age-barred from appearing in CSE-2021."