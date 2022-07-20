SC directs immediate release of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair

The Supreme Court directed the release of Alt News cofounder Mohammed Zubair on interim bail in relation to First Information Reports (FIRs) filed against him in Uttar Pradesh.

The court noted that the continued cycle of arrests and remand following the filing of several FIRs against Zubair affected the issue of his personal liberty.

“It is a well-settled principle that the existence of the power of arrest must be distinguished from the exercise of the power of arrest. Exercise of the power of arrest must be used sparingly,” the bench said in its order on July 20.

The court directed Zubair’s release on interim bail subject to furnishing a personal bail bond of Rs 20,000.

The apex court also allowed Zubair’s plea to transfer all FIRs from the Uttar Pradesh police to the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

Zubair had approached the Supreme Court seeking the quashing of the six FIRs filed against him in Uttar Pradesh or alternatively for them to be clubbed with the FIR in Delhi.

Keeping in view the question of his personal liberty and the claimed threat to his life, the Supreme Court had earlier this week protected the fact-checker from coercive and precipitative steps with respect to the FIRs in UP.

The bench of the top court headed by Justice DY Chandrachud heard the case in detail on merits on July 20. Zubair’s counsel highlighted the call for action given on Twitter targeting Zubair.

The state of UP claimed that Zubair’s tweets were responsible for certain instances concerning the law and order situation in the state. The state government’s counsel also argued that Zubair is neither a journalist nor a fact-checker and in fact receives money for posting tweets that hurt religious sentiments.

Zubair was charged under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code, among other charges. This provision deals with creating enmity between different groups. The nature of all six FIRs against him is similar.

The state of UP had earlier ordered the setting up of a Special Investigating Team to probe the six cases.

In the case registered in Sitapur, Zubair was granted interim bail by a vacation bench of the apex court.

He remains protected against precipitative action in the remaining five cases until further orders.

Zubair also faces a similar FIR filed against him in New Delhi, where a lower court granted him bail.

As on date, Zubair is in judicial custody in relation to the FIR filed in Lakhimpur Kheri.