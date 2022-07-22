Supreme Court allows taxpayers to access pending pre-GST credits

Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court on July 22 allowed taxpayers to access pending credits from the pre-Goods and Services Tax regime, according to a lawyer involved in the case.

The top court has asked the authorities to open a 60-day window between September 1 and October 30 this year to allow taxpayers to make an application seeking the taxes due to them from the previous indirect tax regime.

The issue pertaining to this transitional credit was challenged before various high courts by some taxpayers.

The apex court said the 60-day window can be utilised by all assessees regardless of whether they had approached the courts or not.

(This is a developing story. Please check again for updates)