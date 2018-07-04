App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLegal
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 12:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi court reserves order on Tharoor's anticipatory bail plea

In the nearly 3,000-page charge sheet, the police had named Tharoor as the only accused, while also alleging that he had subjected his wife to cruelty.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A court here today reserved its order on Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's anticipatory bail plea for tomorrow in a case related to his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death. The Thiruvananthapuram MP has already been summoned as an accused in the case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar reserved the judgment after the Delhi Police opposed Tharoor's anticipatory bail plea, saying he might flee the country.

The Congress leader had moved the court yesterday, seeking anticipatory bail.

In his plea, Tharoor had submitted that the chargesheet in the case was filed and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had categorically stated that the probe was concluded and that his custodial interrogation was not required.

related news

The court had summoned the Congress leader as an accused in the case on June 5, asking him to appear before it on July 7 and observing that there were sufficient grounds to proceed against him.

Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel room in the city on the night of January 17, 2014.

Tharoor has been charged under sections 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), but has not been arrested in the case.

The Delhi Police, in its charge sheet filed in the case on May 14, had accused Tharoor of abetting Pushkar's suicide and told the court that he should be summoned as an accused in the case, claiming that there was sufficient evidence against him.

In the nearly 3,000-page charge sheet, the police had named Tharoor as the only accused, while also alleging that he had subjected his wife to cruelty.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 12:46 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Legal #Shashi Tharoor

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.