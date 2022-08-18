SpiceJet, Credit Suisse agree to withdraw litigation from Supreme Court

live bse live

SpiceJet and Credit Suisse have agreed to withdraw the litigation from the Supreme Court after placing terms of settlement before it.

On August 18, the parties informed the top court that a settlement was arrived at earlier this year and placed the final terms of settlement the court.

In light of the settlement of the dispute, the parties consented to withdraw the litigation, the Supreme Court was told.

Allowing the request for withdrawal, the apex court granted liberty to the parties to approach the Madras High Court for withdrawal of bank guarantee for $ 5 million deposited to the court.

The payment dispute between Credit Suisse and SpiceJet had led to the Madras High Court ordering the winding up of the airline. The high court's order was affirmed by a division-bench of the same court which brought SpiceJet to the Supreme Court in appeal.

While giving a breather to the airline and staying the high court's order in January this year, the Supreme Court had come down heavily on the airline.

Following talks between the parties, the court was informed in March that an in-principle settlement had been arrived at and the dispute was headed towards resolution.

At 12:30pm, the share ofSpiceJet were trading at Rs 47.40 apiece on the bSE, up 1.61 percent, while the benchmark Sensex was down 204.19 points or 0.34 percent at 60,055.94.