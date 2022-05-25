English
    SpiceJet and Credit Suisse file final settlement in Supreme Court

    The settlement and consent terms, which was executed on May 23, 2022, has also been filed before the Supreme Court of India for final orders.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 25, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    SpiceJet Limited and Credit Suisse AG have signed and concluded the settlement and consent terms with regard to the pending dispute between the two parties, the budget carrier said in a regulatory filing on May 25.

    The settlement and consent terms, which was executed on May 23, 2022, has also been filed before the Supreme Court of India for final orders.

    "SpiceJet had already provided Bank Guarantee of $5million on the direction of the Hon’ble Madras High Court in the matter and there is no adverse financial liability on the Company," it said in the regulatory filing.

    The settlement involves payment of certain amount upfront and balance amount over a mutually agreed timeline.

    The settlement with Credit Suisse follows SpiceJet’s successful settlements and performances therein with De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited (DHC), Boeing, CDB Aviation, BOC Aviation and Avolon and provides an impetus to normalisation, growth and expansion of the airline.

    On March 31, SpiceJet informed the Supreme Court of having settled the payment dispute with Credit Suisse. The disclosure had come during a court hearing on another case involving the airline.

    Also Read | SpiceJet has settled payment dispute with Credit Suisse, Supreme Court told

    In a statement that was issued shortly thereafter, SpiceJet had said that the "parties have now reached an in-principle commercial settlement of the dispute and the process of documentation is underway."

    The dispute

    It was this payment dispute with Credit Suisse that led to the Madras High Court ordering winding-up of SpiceJet. The airline had approached the Supreme Court in appeal and secured a respite from the top court by way of a stay order in January this year.

    The court had granted time to the airline to proceed with its negotiations in an attempt to settle the dispute.

    The dispute pertained to non-payment of dues by SpiceJet to Switzerland-based SR Technics, which undertakes maintenance, repair and overhauling of Air Craft for airlines. SpiceJet had defaulted on payment of dues to the tune of $20 million.

    Credit Suisse moved against SpiceJet and pressed a winding-up plea against the airline before the Madras High Court which allowed the same. The winding-up order was upheld by a high court bench of a higher strength and an appeal against this ultimately came before the Supreme Court.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Credit Suisse #SpiceJet #Supreme Court
    first published: May 25, 2022 10:28 am
