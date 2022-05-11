Sedition Law | Supreme Court asks Centre, states to keep Sec 124A in abeyance till reconsideration

The Supreme Court of India. (File image)

The Supreme Court on May 11 asked the governments at the Centre and states to desist from registering sedition cases under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code until further orders.

An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana said that the government may proceed with its reconsideration and re-examination of the sedition law.

The court has stayed all the due proceedings under the law. Those persons already in prison on charges under Section 124A of the IPC may approach concerned courts for release on bail, the court said.

"It would be appropriate to put the provision in abeyance," the bench said today.

The court was passing an interim order on the petitions challenging the validity of the sedition law.

The government had urged the court to defer hearings on the petitions in light of its decision to reconsider the law. It had filed an affidavit before the apex court expressing its intention to have a relook at the law under the ongoing exercise of shedding the "colonial baggage" of outdated laws.

"The process has already begun," Solicitor General for India Tushar Mehta informed the court on May 10.

The petitioners in the case opposed the government's plea to defer the hearing and urged the court to stay the operation of the existing sedition law. The petitioners' side led by Senior Counsel Kapil Sibal raised the concern of pending cases under Section 124A as well as the continued use of the provision to register new cases. Persons accused under sedition law who are already lodged in prisons also need protection, the petitioners had argued before the court.

Considering the need for protection of accused persons under current law on sedition, the court had sought the government's position on the issue.

Today, the court took note of the government's position and mentioned in its order that the government is cognizant that the "rigours of Section 124A are not in tune with the current times and was intended for the time when the country was under colonial rule". Attorney General of India's opinion on misuse of the law was also mentioned by the court in its order.

The discourse on sedition law assumed significance after a number of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the law came to be filed before the Supreme Court. A few of these petitions were filed by journalists personally aggrieved by the law after being charged by it. In July 2021, the top court issued notices on the pleas and agreed to hear the matter.

Earlier this year, the government took a stance that the validity of Section 124A of the IPC has been upheld in the past in a decision rendered by a constitution bench in 1962. As such the issue did not need a reconsideration.

In a quick departure from this, the government filed another affidavit before the court within days to say that the law will be re-examined by the government itself before an appropriate forum and the court need not invest time in deciding the case on merits.

The petitioners argued that the court cannot be asked not to decide a case because the executive is considering the issue.

While the court has allowed the government to carry out its process of re-examining the law, the case before the Supreme Court itself has not been closed. The court will look into the need for a further course of action in due time.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes