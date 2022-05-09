Supreme Court upholds Bombay HC order quashing MIHAN India's annulment of bid for Nagpur airport

The Supreme Court of India

In a major relief for GMR group, the Supreme Court on May 9 upheld the decision of the Bombay High Court that had quashed MIHAN India's order to annul the bidding process for Nagpur's Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport that GMR Airports had won.

Following today's order of the Supreme Court, the authorities concerned would be expected to execute the concession agreement for Nagpur airport with GMR Airport Ltd.

The state-owned Multi-modal International Cargo Hub & Airport at Nagpur, or MIHAN, had approached the Supreme Court in appeal challenging the Bombay High Court's order that went against it.

The high court had quashed MIHAN's letter issued in March 2020 to annul the bidding process for Nagpur airport and cancel the tender after it was won by GAL. The high court had also directed the authorities to proceed in line with the request for proposal and sign the concession agreement within the stipulated time.

Aggrieved by this order of the high court, MIHAN India approached the Supreme Court in appeal.

The state-owned agency argued before the Supreme Court that the acceptance of bid was a conditional one and the four government bodies involved were not agreeable to an old tender process as the bids were low.

Finding no room for interference in the high court's ruling, however, the Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Vineet Saran said in its judgment, "it is apparent that in government contracts, if granted by the government bodies, it is expected to uphold fairness, equality and rule of law while dealing with contractual matters."

The apex court noted that in the present case, a competitive bidding process was followed and global tenders were invited. Moreover, the authorities have acted arbitrarily and in contravention of Article 14 of the Constitution of India, the judgment rendered by the Supreme Court said.

While upholding the high court's ruling, the court also said that the authorities were fully aware of the bidding process that was adopted and GAL had emerged as the top bidder after due process. Annulment and cancellation of tender at the stage of signing the contract as such amount to "arbitrary exercise of power by the authorities".





