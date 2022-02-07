SC provides relief to Telangana govt, corporates in land title feud

The apex court quashed a notification by the Wakf Board claiming ownership of the disputed land parcels that were acquired by the state government.

The Supreme Court on February 7 provided a major relief to the Telangana government and several corporates and institutions pertaining to land titles of over 1,654 acres of prime land parcels in the Manikonda region of Hyderabad by ruling that the land belongs to the State and not the Wakf Board.

The apex court bench comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and V Ramasubramanian has set aside the order of the Hyderabad High Court dated March 3, 2012, that dismissed the petitions filed by some of the affected corporates and institutions challenging the claim of land ownership by the Wakf Board.

Dozens of corporates including Microsoft, Wipro, Polaris, Phoenix, Lanco Infratech, and Emaar Properties, and institutions such as the Indian School of Business (ISB) and Moulana Azad National Urdu University are situated on these disputed lands, either bought through the global property auctions or through allotments by the state government.

While some of the corporates and institutions moved the legal forums challenging the land title claims by the Wakf Board, the state government’s industrial infrastructure corporation, which allotted land parcels to several corporates and institutions, also challenged the claims of the Wakf Board before the courts.

The apex court quashed the errata notification dated March 13, 2006, by the Wakf Board claiming ownership of the disputed land parcels that were acquired by the state government that subsequently either auctioned or allotted them to the corporates and institutions. The court also ruled that “the Land admeasuring 1654 Acres and 32 guntas vest with the state and/or Corporation free from any encumbrance.”

In this context, the Supreme Court viewed that “the land dedicated for pious and religious purpose is not immune from its vesting with the State.”

Citing the case of Khajamian Wakf Estates Vs State of Madras, the Supreme Court bench said the Constitution Bench in the case had held that while the religious denominations have the right to own and acquire movable and immovable properties and administer them in accordance with the law under Article 26 (c) and (d) of the Constitution, it does not mean that the property owned by them cannot be acquired, and “Article 26 does not interfere with the right of the State to acquire property.”

Welcoming the top court’s ruling, the Telangana industries and information technology secretary Jayesh Ranjan viewed that the ruling would provide relief to “all the IT projects and institutions like ISB” that were located on the lands under dispute.

According to Ranjan, the issue was primarily between the Telangana government and the Wakf Board and that the companies that built their campuses on the land under dispute have nothing to lose. “Suppose the (Supreme Court) order had said that this land belongs to Wakf, it would not have meant that ISB (and others) which occupies this land would have been demolished and the land handed over back to the Wakf Board,” said Ranjan, adding that “Instead, (the) government would have either given some alternate land to the Board or some monetary compensation.”

Gummi Ram Reddy, CMD of the Hyderabad-headquartered Ark Group and the national vice president of Credai (Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India), said the Supreme Court order provided “a big relief for the Telangana government, the developers and the corporates and institutions that built their facilities over the land parcels under dispute.”