SC notice to Haryana on builder's plea against NGT penalty for violating environmental norms

The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Haryana government and others on a plea by TDI Infrastructure Ltd challenging the NGT order which levied Rs 10 crore penalty on it for violation of environmental norms in the Sonipat area.

A three-judge bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and Ajay Rastogi sought response from the Haryana government, state pollution control board (SPCB) and the NGO on whose plea the tribunal had passed the order.

The National Green Tribunal on October 23, 2019 slapped an interim penalty of Rs 22.5 crore on six builders for violation of environmental norms in Sonipat area, saying the transgressions are of serious nature and the compensation "must have deterrent aspect".

The NGT imposed environment compensation of Rs 10 crore on TDI Infrastructure Ltd (for Kingsburry apartments) and Rs 2.5 crore each on TDI’s My Floor project in Sector-60, Tuscan City, CMD Built-Tech Pvt Ltd, Parker Estate Development Pvt Ltd and Narang Constructions and Financiers Pvt Ltd.

It had also constituted a joint committee comprising representatives of Central Pollution Control Board, Ministry of Environment and Forests and IIT-Delhi to suggest realistic compensation to be recovered from them.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Haryana based organisation Kissan Udey Samiti seeking action against violation of environmental norms by builders in Sonipat.

The plea alleged that the builders were not providing proper sanitation system and sewage system in buildings constructed in Sectors 58 to 64 at Kundli in Sonipat.