SC judges to get staff, security for one year after retirement

Moneycontrol News
Aug 24, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

A retired chief justice will also be entitled to a rent free Type-VII accommodation in Delhi for a period of six months from the date of retirement.

The Supreme Court of India.

The government has approved the provision of certain facilities for retired apex court judges for a certain period of time, according to a gazette notification.

The Chief Justice of India and Supreme Court judges would be entitled to a chauffeur, secretarial assistant and round-the-clock security cover for one year from their retirement, the on August 23 notification.

A retired chief justice will also be entitled to a rent-free Type-VII accommodation in Delhi for a period of six months from the date of retirement. This accommodation would be other than the designated official residence.

Moreover, a retired chief justice would also be entitled to protocol for courtesies at ceremonial lounges at airports, as would be retired chief justices of high courts.

first published: Aug 24, 2022 08:50 am
