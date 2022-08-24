English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLegal

    SC judges to get staff, security for one year after retirement

    A retired chief justice will also be entitled to a rent free Type-VII accommodation in Delhi for a period of six months from the date of retirement.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 24, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST
    The Supreme Court of India.

    The Supreme Court of India.

    The government has approved the provision of certain facilities for retired apex court judges for a certain period of time, according to a gazette notification.

    The Chief Justice of India and Supreme Court judges would be entitled to a chauffeur, secretarial assistant and round-the-clock security cover for one year from their retirement, the on August 23 notification.

    A retired chief justice will also be entitled to a rent-free Type-VII accommodation in Delhi for a period of six months from the date of retirement. This accommodation would be other than the designated official residence.

    Moreover, a retired chief justice would also be entitled to protocol for courtesies at ceremonial lounges at airports, as would be retired chief justices of high courts.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #High Court #Supreme Court
    first published: Aug 24, 2022 08:50 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.