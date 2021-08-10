MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLegal

SC fines 9 political parties for failure to publish candidates' criminal background

The highest fine amount of Rs 5 lakh has been imposed on CPI(M) and NCP for not following the court's order on publishing candidates' criminal background during the Bihar assembly elections 2020.

Moneycontrol News
August 10, 2021 / 05:39 PM IST
File image of the Supreme Court of India

File image of the Supreme Court of India

Nine political parties including the Centre-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and prime opposition group Congress were fined by the Supreme Court for not complying with its order related to the publishing of candidates' criminal background, reports said on August 10.

The highest fine amount of Rs five lakh has been slapped on the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for not following the court's order during the Bihar assembly elections 2020.

Other parties including Congress, BJP, Janata Dal (United), Communist Party of India (CPI), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) have been fined Rs 1 lakh each.

Also Read | SC directs political parties to publish details of criminal cases against candidates within 48 hours of selection

Earlier in the day, a bench of Justices RF Nariman and BR Gavai partially modified the Supreme Court's order of February 2020, which stated that the criminal background of candidates should be published within 48 hours of the selection of the candidate or not less than two weeks before the first date for filing nominations.

Close

Related stories

The court, as per the modified order, has stated that the data related to a candidate's criminal background should be mandatorily uploaded on the party's website within 48 hours. It also added that the criminal records should be published in one regional and one national newspaper.

The orders were issued by the bench while hearing petitions that sought contempt action against the political parties for not obeying the February 2020 orders of the Supreme Court.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #BJP #Congress #CPI(M) #NCP #political parties #Politics #Supreme Court
first published: Aug 10, 2021 05:39 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.