SC fines 9 political parties for failure to publish candidates' criminal background

Nine political parties including the Centre-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and prime opposition group Congress were fined by the Supreme Court for not complying with its order related to the publishing of candidates' criminal background, reports said on August 10.

The highest fine amount of Rs five lakh has been slapped on the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for not following the court's order during the Bihar assembly elections 2020.

Other parties including Congress, BJP, Janata Dal (United), Communist Party of India (CPI), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) have been fined Rs 1 lakh each.

Earlier in the day, a bench of Justices RF Nariman and BR Gavai partially modified the Supreme Court's order of February 2020, which stated that the criminal background of candidates should be published within 48 hours of the selection of the candidate or not less than two weeks before the first date for filing nominations.

The court, as per the modified order, has stated that the data related to a candidate's criminal background should be mandatorily uploaded on the party's website within 48 hours. It also added that the criminal records should be published in one regional and one national newspaper.

The orders were issued by the bench while hearing petitions that sought contempt action against the political parties for not obeying the February 2020 orders of the Supreme Court.