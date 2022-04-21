SC directs status quo on Bombay HC order for cab aggregators to comply with 2020 guidelines

The Supreme Court on April 21 directed the status quo to be maintained on the directions passed by the Bombay High Court asking cab aggregator platforms to apply for licence under the central government's 2020 guidelines.

The apex court's order in essence halts the application of the high court order.

The top court's bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai issued notice on the petition filed by Uber challenging the high court's order while directing for status quo. The case is expected to be heard after two or three weeks, the bench said.

In March this year, the Bombay High Court asked Ola, Uber, and other similar platforms to apply for licenses under the 2020 guidelines by March 16 for being able to continue with their operations in the state of Maharashtra.

The Motor Vehicles Aggregator Guidelines had been passed by the central government to regulate the operations of aggregator platforms. As per these guidelines, state governments were responsible for framing rules.

Arguing for Uber, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the Supreme Court today that the platform has objections pertaining to certain guidelines and the issue has been raised with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

In the meanwhile, the order from the high court came to be passed.