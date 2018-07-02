SC considers urgent listing of pleas against nikah halala, polygamy

The petitioners fighting against nikah halala and polygamy among Muslims have some hope in sight as the Supreme Court will consider listing the batch of petitions before a five-judge constitutional bench for final resolution.

As per a report by NDTV, the submissions by senior advocate V Shekhar that the petitions challenging the practices of nikah halala and polygamy among Muslims to be listed before a five-judge constitutional bench for resolution has been considered by a bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud. The bench agreed to look into it.

A Delhi-based woman, Sameena Begum, had filed a petition which said that according to the Muslim Personal Law and Section 494 of the Indian Penal Code, marrying again during the lifetime of the husband/wife was inapplicable to Muslims. Also, no Muslim woman could file a complaint against her husband for bigamy. The petition also challenged nikah halala and polygamy. Nikah halala is a practice under which a man cannot remarry his divorced wife unless she marries someone else, consummates it and gets divorced or becomes a widow. She also needs to observe a separation period called ‘Iddah’ before coming back to her former husband.

Mr V Shekhar and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, representing Sameena Begum, told the bench that Sameena was threatened and asked to withdraw the petition. The bench also allowed Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Centre, to file a response to the petition on the said issues.