SC Collegium refuses to promote 'skin-to-skin' judge of Bombay HC

The Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court Collegium has refused to confirm Justice Pushpa Ganediwala as a permanent judge of the Bombay High Court after her controversial “skin-to-skin” verdict.

Ganediwala faced intense backlash after she granted bail to a man accused of groping a minor, saying that there was no “skin-to-skin contact and, hence, it cannot be termed as sexual assault” under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Collegium approved the proposal for the appointment of three additional judges of the high court as permanent judges – Madhav Jayajirao Jamdar, Amit Bhalchandra Borkar and Shrikant Dattatray Kulkarni.

Additional judge Abhay Ahuja has also been given a fresh term of one year as an additional judge, while Justice Pushpa Ganediwala has neither received an extension or confirmation (as a permanent judge), according to a LiveLaw report.

Once her term ends in February 2022, Justice Ganediwala will have to return as a district judge.

Justice Pushpa Ganediwala, in a judgement passed on January 19, held that there must be “skin-to-skin contact with sexual intent” for an act to be considered a sexual assault.

Since the accused had groped her without removing her clothes, the offence could not be termed as a sexual assault and, instead, constitutes the offence of outraging a woman’s modesty under the IPC Section 354, the high court had held.

The order attracted widespread criticism and later a bench headed by Justice UU Lalit quashed the judgement and said the most important ingredient of constituting sexual assault is sexual intent and not skin-to-skin with the child.

Following the controversy, the SC Collegium also revoked the recommendation made by the Bombay High Court on January 20 to make her a permanent judge.