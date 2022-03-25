English
    Legal

    Sabarmati Ashram: SC agrees to hear challenge against Gujarat government's redevelopment plan

    The petition before the Supreme Court was filed by Tushar Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, against the Gujarat High Court's order refusing to interfere with the state government's redevelopment proposal.

    Shruti Mahajan
    March 25, 2022 / 01:32 PM IST

    The Supreme Court, on March 25, agreed to hear a plea challenging the Gujarat government's proposed plan for the redevelopment of Sabarmati Ashram.

    The petition before the Supreme Court was filed by Tushar Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, against the order of the Gujarat High Court that refused to interfere with the government's proposal.

    The apex court is expected to hear the matter next week.

    The issue was mentioned before the bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana citing the urgency of the matter. Senior Advocate Indira Jaising pressed for urgency highlighting that the construction may begin soon on the proposed plan.

    Before the High Court of Gujarat, the state government undertook that the proposal envisioned redevelopment of the land surrounding the ashram while the one-acre piece of land on which the ashram itself stands would not be touched.

    Opposing this, the petition before the Supreme Court stresses the importance of the land surrounding the ashram and its significance as a source of inspiration drawn from Mahatma Gandhi's life.

    The modification of the surrounding land along the Sabarmati river, if it goes through, would go against the principles of simplicity that Mahatma Gandhi's life embodies, the petition before the Supreme Court argues.

    The case will come up for hearing before the Supreme Court in the coming week through virtual hearing mode.
    Shruti Mahajan
    Tags: #Gujarat #Gujarat High Court #Mahatma Gandhi #Sabarmati Ashram #SC #Supreme Court
    first published: Mar 25, 2022 01:32 pm
