Sabarmati Ashram: SC agrees to hear challenge against Gujarat government's redevelopment plan

The Supreme Court, on March 25, agreed to hear a plea challenging the Gujarat government's proposed plan for the redevelopment of Sabarmati Ashram.

The petition before the Supreme Court was filed by Tushar Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, against the order of the Gujarat High Court that refused to interfere with the government's proposal.

The apex court is expected to hear the matter next week.

The issue was mentioned before the bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana citing the urgency of the matter. Senior Advocate Indira Jaising pressed for urgency highlighting that the construction may begin soon on the proposed plan.

Before the High Court of Gujarat, the state government undertook that the proposal envisioned redevelopment of the land surrounding the ashram while the one-acre piece of land on which the ashram itself stands would not be touched.

Opposing this, the petition before the Supreme Court stresses the importance of the land surrounding the ashram and its significance as a source of inspiration drawn from Mahatma Gandhi's life.

The modification of the surrounding land along the Sabarmati river, if it goes through, would go against the principles of simplicity that Mahatma Gandhi's life embodies, the petition before the Supreme Court argues.

The case will come up for hearing before the Supreme Court in the coming week through virtual hearing mode.