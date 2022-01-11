Reliance Retail-Future group deal | Supreme Court reserves order on nod for regulatory proceedings

The Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court on January 11 reserved its order on four sets of pleas filed by Future group firms essentially seeking the court’s permission to proceed with the procedural steps for its Rs 2,700 crore asset sale deal with Reliance Industries’ wholly owned subsidiary Reliance Retail.

These pleas had challenged different orders of the Delhi High Court which directed for enforcement of a 2020 emergency arbitration award staying Future group-Reliance deal, issuing show-cause notices to Kishore Biyani and other key persons in the Future group.

It is the Future group’s case before the Supreme Court that procedural steps towards the deal ought to be allowed as it is a lengthy process taking several months. “If the final order is in Amazon’s favour, then deal won’t go through but if we win, we will have saved the time to then start the process,” counsel arguing for Future Retail Ltd told the court.

Amazon sternly opposes any precipitative steps from being taken citing rule of law and highlighted that the arbitration tribunal hearing the dispute between Amazon and Future group held Future Retail to be a valid party to the agreement between the two giants and as such, Future Retail was barred from entering into the deal with Reliance group or taking any steps in furtherance of it.

On the question of merit, Future group said that the first lockdown drove Future group into losses and despite being “bitter competitions” with Reliance group, “the Biyanis had to swallow the humble pie” and seek out the deal with the Mukesh Ambani-led group. The stakes involved in the deal are too high and would facilitate repayment of debts to the banks and will also help in ensuring there are no job losses for Future group employees, the company’s lawyer argued to point out the importance and value of the deal.

Amazon on the other hand said that it offered help to revive Future group and would not wish for the company it has an interest in to perish. Future group countered this submission to point out that the Indian government does not allow Foreign Direct Investment over and above permissible threshold for multi-brand retail entities and as such Amazon could not have helped to bring Future Retail out of its debts.

The court was also informed that in a separate set of cases, the Delhi High Court has gone ahead to stay the arbitration proceedings until further orders. This stay order has also been challenged and the Supreme Court will hear it on a later date.

For now, the three-judge bench of the apex court led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and comprising Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli reserved its order on whether or not procedural steps can be allowed for the asset sale deal. “It will not be lengthy, it will be a short order,” CJI Ramana said while closing the day’s proceedings in this case.

The legal battle between Amazon and Future began back in 2020 when Amazon invoked arbitration after Future Retail announced its asset sale deal with Reliance Industries Ltd’s wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance Retail. Amazon claimed that its deal with Future Coupons prevented Future Retail also, in capacity of related party, from entering into agreements with certain entities including the Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani group. Future Retail claimed that it was not bound by the deal between Amazon and Future Retail’s promoter firm.

The asset sale deal between India’s two leading retailers was stayed by an emergency arbitrator in October 2020 and the validity of this order was finally affirmed by the Supreme Court in August 2021. While this merger remains stayed, Future group firm moved CCI accusing Amazon of withholding pertinent information leading to the CCI order of December which has now become the basis for a fresh round of litigation.

Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.