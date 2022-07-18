Prophet remark row: Nupur Sharma moves Supreme Court seeking protection from arrest, clubbing of FIRs

Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma on July 18 approached the Supreme Court, seeking protection from arrest in the cases filed over her controversial remarks against the Islamic Prophet.

Sharma, through her fresh application, wants to revive her writ petition that sought the clubbing of FIRs registered against her in different states and union territories, reports said.

Sharma's plea further renews her appeal to the top court to consolidate all investigations against her under the FIR filed in Delhi, the reports added.

This is the second time when Sharma has requested the court to club all the complaints against her. The apex court, while rejecting her previous plea on July 1, had noted that her controversial comment was made either for "cheap publicity, political agenda or some nefarious activities".

"She actually has a loose tongue and has made all kinds of irresponsible statements on TV and set the entire country on fire. Yet, she claims to be a lawyer of 10 years standing... She should have immediately apologised for her comments to the whole country," the bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala had said.

Sharma's remark, made during a TV debate in May-end, triggered protests across the country and invited sharp reactions from many Gulf countries. The BJP subsequently suspended her from the party.

"These remarks are very disturbing and smack of arrogance. What is her business to make such remarks? These remarks have led to unfortunate incidents in the country...These people are not religious. They do not have respect for other religions. These remarks were made for cheap publicity or political agenda or some other nefarious activities," the court had said.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, who had appeared for Sharma, said she had apologised for her remarks. The bench, however, replied that her apology came "too late and that too conditionally, saying if religious sentiments are hurt and so on". "She should have been on TV immediately and apologised to the nation," the bench had further added.

