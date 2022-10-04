Property Inheritance not to affect compensation claim, SC says on motor accident claims

The Supreme Court of India. (File image)

Inheritance of business and properties of a deceased cannot be a reason for reduced compensation in motor accident cases, the Supreme Court has held in a recent judgment.

Ruling against a judgment of the Madras High Court, the apex court has said that in cases of motor accident compensation, income tax returns and audit reports form reliable evidence for the purpose of determining loss of income and as such, computation of compensation for the dependants of a deceased.

The compensation ought not to be reduced merely because the source of income such as a business venture or immovable properties is inherited by the dependants of the deceased.

Giving its rationale, the Supreme Court notes that the Motor Vehicles Act, of 1988 is a "beneficial and welfare legislation". The legislation is in its essence forward-looking, the Supreme Court noted in its judgment passed on September 30. "The compensation under the Act is concerned with providing stability and continuity in peoples' lives in the future," the judgment says.

The Supreme Court's verdict was on an appeal filed against a high court ruling on the compensation awarded under the Motor Vehicles Act. The high court had reduced the compensation that the tribunal had awarded to the kin of the deceased.

The high court noted that the business ventures and properties that were owned by the deceased were to be inherited by the dependants. As such, the high court proceeded to rely on the educational qualifications of the deceased to arrive at a notional loss of income rather than relying on the income tax returns and audit reports that showed the actual loss of income.

The Supreme Court, while ruling against the high court's decision, not only highlighted the reliability of income tax returns and audit reports for the purpose of computing loss of income but also noted that the particulars mentioned in the documents were never under challenge.

Past precedents laid down by the top court have shown that compensation awarded ought not to be interfered with unless the award is "arbitrary", the Supreme Court said as it set aside the high court's judgment and proceeded to award enhanced compensation to the victim's family.