App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLegal
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2019 08:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Plea in Delhi HC for enforcement of law on mental health care

The petition said that for many people with mental health issues, problems worsen because of the stigma and the discrimination they face not only from the society, but also from families, friends and employers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court, seeking direction to the Delhi government to enforce the provisions of the Mental Health Care Act, 2017 with immediate effect. The plea is listed for hearing on July 1 before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar.

The plea said the object of the Act is to provide mental health care and services for persons with mental illness and to protect, promote and fulfil the rights of such persons during delivery of the care and services.

Petitioner advocate and social activist Amit Sahni sought a direction to the Delhi government to constitute a State Mental Health Authority and District Mental Health Review Boards and to enforce the provisions of the Act with immediate effect.

Close

"Most people who experience mental health problems recover fully, or are able to live with and manage them, especially if they get appropriate treatment. Due to the social stigma attached to mental ill-health, people with mental health problems can experience discrimination in all aspects of their lives," the petition said.

related news

It added that for many, problems worsen because of the stigma and the discrimination they face not only from the society, but also from families, friends and employers.

Considering such issues related to mental illness, the Mental Health Care Act, 2017 was passed on April 7, 2017 which came into force on May 29, 2018 by superseding the previously existing Mental Health Act, 1987.

The plea said Section 73 of the Act mandates that the State Mental Health Authority, shall, by notification constitute Mental Health Review Boards for a district or a group of districts under the new Act.

However, even after the lapse of a considerable period of time, the Delhi government has failed to constitute the State Mental Health Authority and the old authority, as constituted under the previous Act of 1987, is being continued as an interim measure, it claimed.

The plea said a person with mental illness is entitled to receive free legal services to exercise his rights under the Act but no programme has been started by the Delhi State Legal Service Authority in this regard.

A policy action plan needs to be chalked out by the Delhi State Legal Service Authority and sensitisation programme of magistrates, police officers and persons in charge of custodial institutions conducted, it added.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 30, 2019 06:57 pm

tags #Delhi High Court #India #mental health #Mental Health Act #mental healthcare

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.