Planning a career as securities lawyer? Here’s what you need to know

(File photo) BSE Building, Fort, Mumbai. With listing comes a sharp increase in the compliance burden. (Image: BSE via Wikimedia Commons 3.0)

The buoyancy in the share market since the crash of end-March 2019 had dozens of companies raise capital from the public and list on stock exchanges. With listing comes a sharp jump in the compliance burden, as the markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India or Sebi, requires all listed companies to make time-bound disclosures, file various statements regularly, keep investors informed through the stock exchanges of any material information that can have a bearing on their investment and take adequate measures to ensure that one set of investors is not privileged over the others.

All this has increased the responsibilities of the legal teams and advisers of listed companies, and specifically of those specialising in securities laws. The continuous review of various securities rules and regulations by Sebi also requires issuers of capital to seek legal help to correctly interpret the changes and be in compliance.

The role of a securities lawyer involves advising clients on interpreting laws, rules and regulations, representing them before regulators in instances of disputes and when show-cause notices are issued and appear on behalf of clients in courts.

Other than entities issuing equity and debt, the services of securities lawyers are required by asset management companies, banks, domestic and foreign financial investors, brokerages, portfolio managers and so on.

“The laws are no longer common-sensical," said Sandeep Parekh, a securities lawyer who has been an executive director at Sebi, in a twitter thread recently where he sought to explain the role of a securities lawyer for law undergraduates. Parekh currently runs Finsec Law Advisors, a firm that he founded soon after his term at Sebi ended.

Rules and regulations governing capital markets have become more complex with the evolution of the capital markets and emergence of new kinds of frauds and misuse of privileged information for insider trading.

Securities law is essentially a specialised area within corporate and commercial law that deals largely in advisory and litigation concerning regulatory and compliance requirements for capital markets. While the advisory work touches upon laws and regulations governing primary and secondary markets, cross-border trading issues, functioning of funds, etc., the actual transactions fall outside of the scope of financial regulatory practice.

Transactions are handled by lawyers specialising in the capital market, mergers and acquisitions, or funds, depending on the nature of the deal, Parekh explained in the Twitter thread.

Thus, in an advisory role, the work of a securities lawyer or a financial regulations practitioner typically involves rendering legal advice on regulations that govern capital markets and help financial institutions and corporates to comply with these regulations. These could range from making disclosures and regular filings before the regulator for corporates to ensuring proposed transactions are well within the bounds of rules laid down by governing bodies. Market regulations encompass certain restrictions for parties involved in transactions and it is the job of the securities lawyer to see to it that their clients are not in violation of any rules.

Drafting of securities-related contracts, offer documents and prospectus for public issues in conformity with Sebi regulations and conducting due diligence, also falls squarely within the scope of a securities lawyer.

Portfolio managers and institutional investors, among others, also need regulatory advisory for carrying out their daily functions. Every aspect of the capital market is meticulously regulated and depending on the nature of the player involved, there can also be an intersection of regulations.

For instance, a foreign investor may be subject to a higher number of regulations and compliance requirements for trading in the Indian market. Fund managers, on the other hand, would have a different set of regulations to comply with. Banking sector, by and large, is governed by a different code in addition. Determining where each of these players stand vis-à-vis the multiple regulations governing them and advising them based on what the law holds for them is the job of a securities lawyer.

Securities lawyers also engage in litigation as and when disputes arise from non-compliance or violation of regulations or for cases of fraud or insider trading.

In a conversation with Moneycontrol, Parekh said he believes that the expanded scope and jurisdiction of the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) was also a contributing factor in increased demand for financial regulatory law practice. Earlier, the SAT was empowered to hear appeals against orders passed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) alone. Now, SAT is also a forum empowered and designated to hear appeals from Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) governed bodies.

The rise in demand for the services of securities lawyers has seen all big law firms such as AZB & Partners, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Co and Trilegal not just have dedicated teams for capital markets or financial regulations but also expand these teams. Parekh’s Finsec Law Advisors deals exclusively in this domain.

A specialisation in securities law can be acquired through a master's degree. Several national law universities offer LLM programs with a specialisation in securities law such as a Masters in Business Law in Securities and Capital Markets offered by NUJS in Kolkata and an LLM in Investment and Securities Law offered by Maharashtra National Law University in Mumbai jointly with National Institute of Securities Market, an initiative of SEBI. Certificate or diploma courses on financial regulations or securities law are also offered by certain institutes.

For budding lawyers in law school or fresh graduates, an internship is more likely to offer the taste of what this specialised practice area offers.