Over 90% police stations logging FIR details in national database

In a remarkable development, more than 90 percent police stations in the country are logging details of all FIRs in a pan-India police network, which would enable investigators from any state to access data on crimes and criminals in real time, officials said Sunday.

The Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), which was introduced in 2009, has data related to more than eight crore cases.

"About the 14,243 police stations, out of 15,640, are now entering 100 percent FIRs through CCTNS, which is 91.06 percent," a Home Ministry official said.

The system has been installed in "15,546 police stations out of 15,640 -- which is 99.39 percent", the official said.

The CCTNS, which was conceptualised in the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks by then Home Minister P Chidambaram, aims to integrate all data and records of crime into a core application software (CAS), spread across 29 states and seven union territories.

The project envisages interconnecting all police stations in the country and an additional 5,000 offices of supervisory police officers across India.

CCTNS will facilitate pan-India search for complete national crime and criminal database that is accessible to the investigating officers throughout the country.

It will also have digitised data related to FIR registration, investigation and charge sheets in all police stations.

This would lead to development of a complete national database of crimes and criminals, another official said.

The full implementation of the project with all the components would lead to a central citizen portal having linkages with state-level citizen portals that will provide a number of citizen-friendly services.