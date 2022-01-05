MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us on Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility', a special virtual panel discussion, presented by Volvo Car India on January 6, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLegal

No immediate relief for Amazon against ED probe as high court defers hearing

Court made a prima facie observation that it was not convinced with Amazon’s case. However, for want of certain documents and precedents, it deferred the hearing.

Shruti Mahajan
January 05, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST

The Delhi High Court on January 5 deferred the hearing on Amazon’s plea challenging the Enforcement Directorate's probe till next week while the ED assured the court that it would observe some restraint in the matter.

While adjourning the case, the court called on the agency not to order the physical presence of Amazon India’s office-bearers in Delhi in the light of the COVID-19 situation. The court suggested that the agency could resort to video conferencing following which Additional Solicitor General SV Raju representing the agency assured the court that ED would “hold its hands” on this.

A single-judge bench of Rekha Palli refused to give any immediate relief to the US-based e-commerce company on its plea after making a prima facie observation that the court was not convinced with Amazon’s case. However, for want of certain documents and precedents to be placed on record, the court proceeded to defer the hearing.

The American e-commerce giant had approached the court seeking relief against the investigation launched by ED. The agency began its probe against Amazon over alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 provisions in the 2019 investment deal entered into by Amazon and a Future group firm – Future Coupons Pvt Ltd.

Amazon questioned and challenged the jurisdiction of the ED in carrying out this probe under FEMA terming it a “fishing and roving investigation”.

Close

Related stories

The US-based company alleges that the investigation agency is causing harassment to its Indian arm and office-bearers by launching a probe without any legal basis or jurisdiction. Amazon’s officials in India received summons from the ED and were questioned about privileged legal opinion received by them, the company claimed in its plea before the high court.

Claiming that the information sought by the ED is privileged and as such violates the fundamental rights of the company, Amazon has prayed for the court to direct ED to withdraw its directives pertaining to this probe.

Amazon has fervently averred that ED is beyond the scope of its power in asking Amazon to furnish a record of its former employees in the legal team as well as accounts of the legal opinion received by the company and expenses made towards legal fee.

The case will now be heard next on January 12.

 
Shruti Mahajan
Tags: #Amazon #Delhi High Court #ED #Enforcement Directorate #FEMA #Future Group
first published: Jan 5, 2022 02:26 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.