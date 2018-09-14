App
Sep 14, 2018 01:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: Supreme Court allows immediate arrests in dowry harassment cases

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

highlights

  • Sep 14, 03:23 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Delhi's Saket Court orders framing of charges against R K Pachauri in a sexual harassment case, reports CNN News18. The next hearing is on October 20. 

  • Sep 14, 01:25 PM (IST)

    SC allows immediate arrests in dowry harassment cases 

    Dowry harassment cases under Section 498A of IPC: The Supreme Court strikes down the need for "family welfare committee" to scrutinize each case before carrying out arrests, reports ANI. The court said that the law is being misused by some but its place is not to fulfil gaps left in legislation.

  • Sep 14, 11:44 AM (IST)

    The Dawoodi Bohra community has a huge contribution in country’s mission of ‘vikas’: PM Modi.

  • Sep 14, 11:44 AM (IST)

    It is our power of co-existence that makes the world aware of our power. We are proud of our past, believe in our present and promise to build a better future: PM Modi.

  • Sep 14, 11:43 AM (IST)

    Technology is a unifying force, says PM Modi

    "Technology is a unifying force. We must stand united for peace, and I feel grateful to be addressing the Dawoodi sect," PM Modi said in his address to Dawoodi Bohra sect in Indore.

  • Sep 14, 10:55 AM (IST)
  • Sep 14, 10:25 AM (IST)

    NSA Ajit Doval in US; to meet Secretary of State and other top officials

    A week after the successful 2+2 Dialogue in New Delhi, India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is in Washington to hold meetings with top officials of the Trump Administration, reports PTI. Doval, who is held in high esteem by the Trump Administration, is scheduled to meet the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department on Friday.

  • Sep 14, 10:13 AM (IST)
  • Sep 14, 10:11 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | An arrest warrant has been issued by Maharashtra's Dharmabad Court against Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, AP irrigation minister and 14 others in connection with an agitation held by TDP in 2010 against the Maharashtra government opposing the construction of Babhali project, reports ANI. 

  • Sep 14, 08:44 AM (IST)

    Oil prices claw back some ground, but demand worries drag

    Oil on Friday clawed back some of its losses from the previous session when prices fell the most in a month, reports Reuters although worries that emerging market crises and trade disputes could dent demand continued to drag.

  • Sep 14, 08:41 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Forty people died due to fever in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, reports CNN News18. 

  • Sep 14, 08:25 AM (IST)
  • Sep 14, 07:38 AM (IST)

    China will not 'surrender' to US demands in trade talks: Report 

    China will not buckle to US demands in any trade negotiations, the major state-run China Daily newspaper said in an editorial on Friday, after Chinese officials welcomed an invitation from Washington for a new round of talks.

  • Sep 14, 07:37 AM (IST)
  • Sep 14, 07:37 AM (IST)

    ABVP wins president's, two other posts in DUSU polls, NSUI one 

    The ABVP, the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, Thursday bagged three posts, including that of the president, in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, reports PTI. The Congress-backed NSUI won only one seat, while the AAP's student wing CYSS which fought the elections in alliance with Left-backed AISA failed to open its account.
     

  • Sep 14, 07:35 AM (IST)


    Self-styled godman Ashu Maharaj arrested in rape case

    Self-styled godman Ashu Maharaj was arrested Thursday night for allegedly raping a woman and her minor daughter at his ashram in the national capital, police told PTI.

  • Sep 14, 07:33 AM (IST)

    Oil records steepest drop in a month as economic concerns threaten demand

    Oil prices fell more than 2 percent on Thursday, with Brent slipping back from four-month highs as investors focused on the risk that emerging market crises and trade disputes could dent demand even as supply tightens, reports Reuters. 

  • Sep 14, 07:26 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

