News LIVE: NSA Ajit Doval to meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Sep 14, 2018 10:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
NSA Ajit Doval in US; to meet Secretary of State and other top officials
The Dawoodi Bohra community has a huge contribution in country’s mission of ‘vikas’: PM Modi.
It is our power of co-existence that makes the world aware of our power. We are proud of our past, believe in our present and promise to build a better future: PM Modi.
"Technology is a unifying force. We must stand united for peace, and I feel grateful to be addressing the Dawoodi sect," PM Modi said in his address to Dawoodi Bohra sect in Indore.
NSA Ajit Doval in US; to meet Secretary of State and other top officials
A week after the successful 2+2 Dialogue in New Delhi, India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is in Washington to hold meetings with top officials of the Trump Administration, reports PTI. Doval, who is held in high esteem by the Trump Administration, is scheduled to meet the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department on Friday.
JUST IN | An arrest warrant has been issued by Maharashtra's Dharmabad Court against Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, AP irrigation minister and 14 others in connection with an agitation held by TDP in 2010 against the Maharashtra government opposing the construction of Babhali project, reports ANI.
Oil prices claw back some ground, but demand worries drag
Oil on Friday clawed back some of its losses from the previous session when prices fell the most in a month, reports Reuters although worries that emerging market crises and trade disputes could dent demand continued to drag.
JUST IN | Forty people died due to fever in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, reports CNN News18.
China will not 'surrender' to US demands in trade talks: Report
China will not buckle to US demands in any trade negotiations, the major state-run China Daily newspaper said in an editorial on Friday, after Chinese officials welcomed an invitation from Washington for a new round of talks.
ABVP wins president's, two other posts in DUSU polls, NSUI one
The ABVP, the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, Thursday bagged three posts, including that of the president, in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, reports PTI. The Congress-backed NSUI won only one seat, while the AAP's student wing CYSS which fought the elections in alliance with Left-backed AISA failed to open its account.
Self-styled godman Ashu Maharaj arrested in rape case
Self-styled godman Ashu Maharaj was arrested Thursday night for allegedly raping a woman and her minor daughter at his ashram in the national capital, police told PTI.
Oil records steepest drop in a month as economic concerns threaten demand
Oil prices fell more than 2 percent on Thursday, with Brent slipping back from four-month highs as investors focused on the risk that emerging market crises and trade disputes could dent demand even as supply tightens, reports Reuters.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.