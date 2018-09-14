News LIVE: Global oil prices claw back some ground, but demand worries drag

Live now
Oil prices claw back some ground, but demand worries drag
Oil on Friday clawed back some of its losses from the previous session when prices fell the most in a month, reports Reuters although worries that emerging market crises and trade disputes could dent demand continued to drag.
JUST IN | Forty people died due to fever in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, reports CNN News18.
China will not buckle to US demands in any trade negotiations, the major state-run China Daily newspaper said in an editorial on Friday, after Chinese officials welcomed an invitation from Washington for a new round of talks.
The ABVP, the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, Thursday bagged three posts, including that of the president, in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, reports PTI. The Congress-backed NSUI won only one seat, while the AAP's student wing CYSS which fought the elections in alliance with Left-backed AISA failed to open its account.
Self-styled godman Ashu Maharaj arrested in rape case
Self-styled godman Ashu Maharaj was arrested Thursday night for allegedly raping a woman and her minor daughter at his ashram in the national capital, police told PTI.
Oil prices fell more than 2 percent on Thursday, with Brent slipping back from four-month highs as investors focused on the risk that emerging market crises and trade disputes could dent demand even as supply tightens, reports Reuters.
