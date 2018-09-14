App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLegal
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 14, 2018 08:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: Global oil prices claw back some ground, but demand worries drag

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

highlights

  • Sep 14, 08:44 AM (IST)

    Oil prices claw back some ground, but demand worries drag

    Oil on Friday clawed back some of its losses from the previous session when prices fell the most in a month, reports Reuters although worries that emerging market crises and trade disputes could dent demand continued to drag.

  • Sep 14, 08:41 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Forty people died due to fever in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, reports CNN News18. 

  • Sep 14, 08:25 AM (IST)
  • Sep 14, 07:38 AM (IST)

    China will not 'surrender' to US demands in trade talks: Report 

    China will not buckle to US demands in any trade negotiations, the major state-run China Daily newspaper said in an editorial on Friday, after Chinese officials welcomed an invitation from Washington for a new round of talks.

  • Sep 14, 07:37 AM (IST)
  • Sep 14, 07:37 AM (IST)

    ABVP wins president's, two other posts in DUSU polls, NSUI one 

    The ABVP, the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, Thursday bagged three posts, including that of the president, in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, reports PTI. The Congress-backed NSUI won only one seat, while the AAP's student wing CYSS which fought the elections in alliance with Left-backed AISA failed to open its account.
     

  • Sep 14, 07:35 AM (IST)


    Self-styled godman Ashu Maharaj arrested in rape case

    Self-styled godman Ashu Maharaj was arrested Thursday night for allegedly raping a woman and her minor daughter at his ashram in the national capital, police told PTI.

  • Sep 14, 07:33 AM (IST)

    Oil records steepest drop in a month as economic concerns threaten demand

    Oil prices fell more than 2 percent on Thursday, with Brent slipping back from four-month highs as investors focused on the risk that emerging market crises and trade disputes could dent demand even as supply tightens, reports Reuters. 

  • Sep 14, 07:26 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.