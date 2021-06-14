News Analysis | Karnataka HC order throws spotlight on Amazon’s FDI rule violations

The Karnataka High Court’s refusal to stay the Competition Commission of India’s investigation into Amazon and Flipkart puts the spotlight on how foreign companies in the e-commerce sector have side-stepped regulations in an attempt to dominate the market.

Anti-competitive practices such as promoting preferred sellers on their websites and preferential listing slots stem from the need to defeat India’s foreign direct investment (FDI) rules that seek to protect the livelihood of millions of small traders in the country.

Indeed, the retail sector has opened only gradually over the past few years. However, the number of legal challenges that foreign companies such as Amazon are facing highlight the ways they have come up with to dodge India’s regulators. These range from building complex operating structures using a maze of companies to trying to exercise controlling rights in an Indian retail company without actually owing a stake.

Amazon has evaded FDI rules almost every step of the way. Given the importance of the small and medium sector as a source of employment, India has been very reluctant to give foreign companies a free run in multi-brand retailing.

As early as 2012, the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion had said that foreign companies, or those who have received foreign direct investment, cannot sell directly to consumers (Business-to-consumer or B2C). On the other hand, 100 percent FDI was permitted in companies that sold to other businesses (the business-to-business, or B2B model).

Around 2015, what companies like Amazon did was create B2B subsidiaries which were the recipients of foreign investments. These companies in turn listed as sellers on e-commerce platform operated by Amazon, effectively allowing the US company to directly sell to Indian customers in a multi-brand retail format.

The government caught on to this, also in part, thanks to complaints from small merchants. In 2016, it said clearly that FDI was permitted only in pure marketplace models of e-commerce. In other words, an Amazon or Flipkart could only provide a platform for third-party buyers and sellers to come together and trade goods just like BSE platform to buy and sell shares. The government said that platforms cannot exercise control of the inventory being sold. Specifically, platforms cannot derive more than 25 percent of overall sales through their market place from group companies.

Amazon tried to sidestep this by routing the procurement and sales of certain goods through other companies, said a Reuters investigation. The report said that group companies accounted for as much as 35 percent of Amazon India’s sales by as late as 2018.

The FDI rules also prohibited e-commerce platforms from controlling the prices of products sold on their website to curb the wave of heavy discounting. However, discounts continued and a few sellers, often group companies, continued to dominate sales to the detriment of other, small vendors.

Two years later, the government tightened the screw further by barring e-commerce entities from selling goods of any vendor in which, the entity or its group companies had an equity stake. It also prevented e-commerce entities from requiring merchants to sell goods exclusively on their platform.

In response, Amazon again restructured its shareholding in seller entities such as Cloudtail and Appario by holding 24 percent voting through an affiliate (not by itself or through a group company) and also economically owning and participating in the sellers through affiliates.

In effect, flouting FDI rules enable e-commerce companies like Amazon to continue deep discounting, predatory pricing, preferential treatment to select sellers, allege small retailers. That’s why the All India Online Vendors Association, whose members sell on Amazon and Flipkart, have alleged Amazon engages in unfair business practices in a case filed at the Competition Commission of India.

But tweaking ownership structure of sellers is not the only way that Amazon has tried to flout FDI rules. It has tried to gain control of Future Retail in an indirect way without actually owing a stake in the company through a convoluted two-step deal.

In step one, Future Retail signed an agreement with Future Coupons that gave the latter effective veto power over the former. In step two, Amazon bought a 49 percent stake in Future Coupons (which owned a 9.82 percent stake in Future Retail). Thus, it got effective veto power over Future Coupons and in turn over Future Retail. On this basis Amazon tried to scupper a Future Retail-Reliance Retail ventures deal by going to a Singapore Arbitration court. In one of the cases being fought in different forums, a Delhi High Court judge has commented that the Amazon-Future Coupons deal could amount to control which is prohibited under the FEMA regulations in India. The Supreme Court will have the final say on this issue.

Apart from the Competition Commission, the Enforcement Directorate too is investigating Amazon for possible violations. These investigations need to be sped up to ensure that laws are enforced and the aims of policy are met to protect the interests of the nation.

Moneycontrol is part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.