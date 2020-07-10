App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLegal
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mphasis to pay $171,300 to resolve discrimination allegations at US office

Mphasis denies these allegations of discrimination but opts to settle to avoid costly litigation

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

MPhasis, the Bengaluru-based IT Services company, is going to pay $171,300 to resolve allegations of discrimination at its US office, The Economic Times reported.

This comes after the United States Department of Labour Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs found discrimination in the company's hiring practices of its branches in the US after a routine check.

"The routine compliance check alleges that between 2015-2017, Mphasis Corp. discriminated against white applicants in favor of Asian applications for computer analyst positions," a news release released by the department said, adding that their findings found Mphasis guilty of violating the Executive Order 11246, which prohibits federal contractors from discriminating in employment based on race, national origin or gender.

Close

“Federal contractors are required to provide equal employment opportunity to all applicants regardless of race and ethnicity,” said Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs’ Regional Director Jane Suhr, in San Francisco.

related news

Mphasis has denied these allegations, saying that they had always been committed to equal employment, and would continue their commitment to diverse recruitment.

"To avoid costly litigation, we have resolved the matter," said a company spokesperson.

In addition to the cash settlement, Mphasis will also offer opportunities to all the 14 class members and ensure that practices carried out by its personnel are in compliance with necessary legal requirements, as per the settlement reached by both parties in New York.
First Published on Jul 10, 2020 12:31 pm

tags #discrimination #MphasiS #settlement

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.