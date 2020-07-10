Mphasis to pay $171,300 to resolve discrimination allegations at US office

MPhasis, the Bengaluru-based IT Services company, is going to pay $171,300 to resolve allegations of discrimination at its US office, The Economic Times reported.

This comes after the United States Department of Labour Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs found discrimination in the company's hiring practices of its branches in the US after a routine check.

"The routine compliance check alleges that between 2015-2017, Mphasis Corp. discriminated against white applicants in favor of Asian applications for computer analyst positions," a news release released by the department said, adding that their findings found Mphasis guilty of violating the Executive Order 11246, which prohibits federal contractors from discriminating in employment based on race, national origin or gender.

“Federal contractors are required to provide equal employment opportunity to all applicants regardless of race and ethnicity,” said Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs’ Regional Director Jane Suhr, in San Francisco.

Mphasis has denied these allegations, saying that they had always been committed to equal employment, and would continue their commitment to diverse recruitment.

"To avoid costly litigation, we have resolved the matter," said a company spokesperson.

In addition to the cash settlement, Mphasis will also offer opportunities to all the 14 class members and ensure that practices carried out by its personnel are in compliance with necessary legal requirements, as per the settlement reached by both parties in New York.