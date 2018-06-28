Man sues Apple in Canada after his Apple Watch gets scratched

A Canadian resident, Dean Lubaki, 21, has a filed a lawsuit against Apple in a small claims court. He alleged that the scratches on his Apple Watch prove that the Apple Watch is not "brilliantly scratch-resistant" as claimed by the company.

Dean Lubaki, a Canadian resident filed a small claims court application with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice against Apple. He alleged that the marketing done by Apple Watch Series 3 as "brilliantly scratch-resistant" is false, as his Apple Watch has been scratched.

In a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook and Apple's Canadian operations he said, "The fact that the back of the Apple Watch attracts the loop and creates abrasion without action for the consumer is a design flaw. The same abrasion can occur on the screen when the strap is removed to change straps. Again, nowhere Apple says that the loop may damage the watch."

As per a report by Apple Insider, initially, Lubaki wanted to return his Apple Watch but was refused by the store officials. When he asked to speak to a manager, he was informed that the manager is not present there. However, after his fourth and fifth request to speak to management, a manager appeared to answer his questions.

Lubaki said that he filed the lawsuit after Apple did not respond to his letter. He will seek compensation for "mental stress, and expenses that occurred because of the case in addition to the time of my life wasted that I will never get back."

According to him, Apple should not get away with such false promises and marketing. Apple had offered to replace the Apple Watch and also give him a free accessory, an offer that he declined and chose to continue with the lawsuit.