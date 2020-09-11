Madras HC issues notice to AR Rahman over alleged tax evasion: Report

The Madras High Court on September 11 issued a notice to renowned Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman over allegations of tax evasion. This followed an appeal by the Income Tax Department alleging that Rahman had evaded tax by routing his income of over Rs 3 crore via his charitable trust, says a report by The Times of India.

The tax department had moved the high court in connection with over Rs 3 crore in remuneration received by Rahman in the assessment year 2011-12. This was for his three-year contract with UK-based Libra Mobiles, wherein he was exclusively composing ringtones for the company.

This part of Rahman's income comes under the purview of taxable income, However, the I-T department alleged that he evaded paying tax on it by asking the British company to directly transfer the remuneration into the account of his charitable trust.

As per the tax department, this income should first be received by Rahman, which can later be transferred to the trust after deduction of due taxes.