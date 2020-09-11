172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|legal-trends|madra-hc-issues-notice-to-ar-rahman-over-alleged-tax-evasion-report-5826521.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Madras HC issues notice to AR Rahman over alleged tax evasion: Report

This followed an appeal by the Income Tax Department alleging that Rahman had evaded tax by routing his income of over Rs 3 crore via his charitable trust

Moneycontrol News
AR Rahman (Image: Reuters)
The Madras High Court on September 11 issued a notice to renowned Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman over allegations of tax evasion. This followed an appeal by the Income Tax Department alleging that Rahman had evaded tax by routing his income of over Rs 3 crore via his charitable trust, says a report by The Times of India.

The tax department had moved the high court in connection with over Rs 3 crore in remuneration received by Rahman in the assessment year 2011-12. This was for his three-year contract with UK-based Libra Mobiles, wherein he was exclusively composing ringtones for the company.

This part of Rahman's income comes under the purview of taxable income, However, the I-T department alleged that he evaded paying tax on it by asking the British company to directly transfer the remuneration into the account of his charitable trust.

Close

As per the tax department, this income should first be received by Rahman, which can later be transferred to the trust after deduction of due taxes.

related news

However, this is not the first time the award-winning music composer has found himself amid a tax controversy. Earlier in February this year, the Madras HC had stayed the operation of a notice issued by Goods and Services Tax (GST) authorities demanding service tax for permanent transfer of copyrights of his musical works to producers of such movies.
