Loan moratorium case: SC says complete interest waiver not possible, but rules out compound interest; key highlights

The Supreme Court on March 23 pronounced its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking an extension of loan moratorium and other reliefs in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud, MR Shah and Sanjiv Khanna refused to extend the six-month loan moratorium period offered by the Reserve Bank of India.

Here are the key highlights of the case:

On interest waiver

> Supreme Court noted that a complete waiver of interest during the moratorium cannot be granted either. Further, no direction can be issued to the Centre or RBI to announce any particular financial packages or reliefs.

> Justice Shah noted that the waiver of complete interest is not possible as banks have to pay interest to account holders and pensioners.

On sector-wise interest relief

> SC also pointed out that directions cannot be issued to provide relief to specific sectors over and above others as the Centre also lost revenue.

> The Centre had earlier submitted before the top court that if it were to consider waiving interest on all the loans and advances to all categories of borrowers for the six-month moratorium period announced by RBI in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, then the amount foregone would be more than Rs 6 lakh crore.

If banks were to bear this burden, then it would necessarily wipe out a substantial and a major part of their net worth, rendering most of the lenders unviable and raising a very serious question mark over their very survival, it had said.

On interest on interest waiver

> The top court, however, said there shall be no interest on interest or penal interest on any amount during the loan moratorium.

> Interest on interest charged until now will be refunded or adjusted in the next EMIs and compound interest will be charged only in cases of willful default.

> "Courts are not advisers to the executive on matters of economic policy. Pandemic affected all sectors and the government had to take measures such as providing transport to migrants despite incurring GST loss," Justice Shah said.

> The government had earlier announced that it will waive off the compound interest on loans up to Rs 2 crore for six categories of borrowers, essentially to assist small borrowers.

The RBI had on March 27 issued the circular which allowed lending institutions to grant a moratorium on payment of instalments of term loans falling due between March 1 and May 31, 2020, due to the pandemic. Later, the moratorium was extended till August 31 this year.