Legal Matters | The cost of the customs law being under siege

Arjun Raghavendra M

Dozens of petitions pending adjudication before the Supreme Court and various high courts have challenged certain important provisions of the customs law thereby mocking the very implementation of the enactment. Broadly speaking, these cases pose a common contention as to whether officers of customs are required to comply with provisions of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), particularly Sections 154 (filing of a first information report [FIR]), 157 (procedure for investigation) and 172 (police diary in proceedings of investigation) for cognisable offences (initiation of investigation without the permission of the court) and Section 155 dealing with non-cognisable offences (magisterial intervention required for investigation) under the criminal law.

The genesis of this chaos dates back to Om Prakash case (2011) wherein the Supreme Court ruled that offences under the customs law are non-cognisable and bailable. This led to the amendment of the customs law in 2013, to negate the apex court order, specifying certain offences as non-bailable and further classifying and categorising all offences into non-bailable / bailable and cognisable / non-cognisable.

Without dispute, the customs law is a special statute and just like any other special code, does not subscribe to the concept of a FIR when it comes to enquiry or investigation. Strangely, the powers to summon, examine, search, seize or confiscate under the customs law, also independent of the CrPC, have not been called into question in any of these pending petitions.

Interestingly, the customs law has provided for specific circumstances which mandate magisterial intervention for investigation making it abundantly clear that the legislature has adequately taken care of various scenarios viz., the CrPC. The intent of the legislature while drafting of the customs law in 1962 was to create a self-contained legislation to deal with smuggling of goods as is evidenced from the text of the ‘Report of the Select Committee’ on the ‘The Customs Bill, 1962’ and the parliamentary proceedings in this context wherein the legislature did not intend magisterial intervention for initiation of an investigation under the customs law. Assuming that this contention holds true, every officer of customs will be ‘officer in-charge of a police station’ as detailed in the CrPC.

The most dangerous aspect of this legal crisis is the issuance of interim “no coercive action” or “maintenance of status quo” orders upon being petitioned at the initial stage of inquiries, by various high courts, which have in a consistent manner instantaneously diluted investigations, pushing them to a cold storage in almost every case. That brings us to certain fundamental questions — what are these cases and who are the alleged offenders? Do these offences predominantly involve smuggling of gold and other restrictive / prohibitive goods, allegedly by criminal cartels? If yes, why has this been lingering on for close to a decade now?

Flashback 1992 wherein through a singular act of smuggling the maximum city and financial capital of India was detonated 13 consecutive times within a period of two hours exploding into series of unmitigated disasters scarring Bombay (now Mumbai) by crushing more than a dozen of her iconic buildings. If that one attempt at smuggling was nipped in the bud, would this classic catastrophe have been averted? Probably yes. However, should that lead us to an assumption that every smuggler is a terror element? Not really.

Should we reboot this question to ask: what would be the cost of one mistake in the event of such a disaster? Can we condone apparent minor acts of smuggling owing to inherent complacency or otherwise, anticipating to strike right in the case of a major event? Does terror or a security fiasco strike us or knock on our door step post a definitive show cause notice?

It is not certain as to whether any study has been undertaken to correlate the dynamics between the smuggling networks and terror elements in the last two decades. No such material is available in public domain, however. The epicentre of such smuggling circuits and the money trail therein must indicate that the investigations in most cases do not maze through the many layers to reach the rock bottom. What are the impediments in this process? When the law adequately empowers an agency for carrying out certain investigations, as under the customs law in this case, why do such episodes keep lingering persistently? Unfortunately, owing to sheer obsession with revenue figures and reporting formalities, our priorities have got manhandled very violently that this issue has been pushed to a ping-pong mode now.

Is it the executive laxity that has misguided the legislature culminating in messy amendments to the customs law? Or is it the judicial evasion that has prevented the adjudication of these mischievous petitions in a timely manner? Or is it a well-calibrated effort by an organised coterie of shrewd criminal cartels aimed at manipulating the system? Whatever it is, the establishment must wake up and fix it before we have another calamity that shakes the conscience of our public interest and national security.