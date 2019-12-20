Legal Matters | Speeding delivery of justice through artificial intelligence

Adithya Anil Variath

Artificial intelligence (AI) is already pervasive and will continue to proliferate, diversify, amplify and will ultimately transform our lives in this age of Fourth Industrial Revolution. Undoubtedly, AI has the potential to transform every industry, including the institutions delivering justice.

Government institutions and think-tanks are exploring ways to incorporate AI and machine learning technologies into their justice delivery system. The Chief Justice of India, Justice Sharad Bobde, at the Constitution Day function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) said, “We propose to introduce, if possible, a system of artificial intelligence. There are many things which we need to look at before we introduce. We do not want to give the impression that this is ever going to substitute the judges.” He also remarked this revolution would help in better administration of justice delivery and Constitution.

Judicial pendency is one of the biggest problems in India with over 35 million cases pending in courts throughout India. Out of this, the subordinate courts account for over 86 per cent pendency of cases, followed by 13.8 per cent pendency before the high courts.

Speedy justice is indispensable for the efficacy of the law. The 2012 Nirbhaya rape case has not reached its closure in almost seven years. On December 18, the Delhi High Court pushed the final hearing for one of the convicts, Pawan Gupta, for another day.

Policy decisions such as scrapping of redundant laws, time-bound hearing of cases and promoting alternative dispute resolutions have indisputably ameliorated the process, but these cannot be considered as an all-comprehensive solution. Uncanny problems demand unconventional solutions. Considering the number of cases pending before the subordinate courts, there is a pressing need to embrace AI-based technology to fasten the legal service system.

Recently, 100 lawyers from London’s top-tier firms were pitched against an AI programme called Case Cruncher Alpha and both were given the basic facts of cases of payment protection insurance (PPI) mis-selling and asked to predict whether the ombudsman would allow a claim. In all 775 predictions, the AI-powered case cruncher predicted with an accuracy rate of 86.6 per cent, compared with 66.3 per cent for the lawyers.

China has embraced AI cyber-courts, blockchain to deliver verdicts on chat-apps. Wusong Technology in China is working on digitising the way courts function using AI-enabled robot assistant called ‘Xiao Fa’. AI-powered speech recognition software, such as Dragon, are used by lawyers for drafting, and software such as Contract intelligence is used to review documents and contracts.

Law firms are also testing AI and other digital technologies to maximise efficiency and minimise costs. In 2017, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas became the first law firm to embrace AI for contract analysis and document review with the help of their new AI tool, Kira. Singapore-based law firm Linklaters is developing an AI programme, Nakhoda, which uses natural language processing (NLP), in which computers can recognise and respond to human language to read text contracts and documents. However, the lack of structured and digitalised data at the lower level is an impediment to its growth in legal practice in India.

The post-modern era incorporates an active conception of justice. There is a dilemma as to how AI should be utilised for the delivery of justice. While theorists and academicians rely on the element of predictive justice due to its capacity to predict results of cases, AI should rather be used as an assistive mechanism.

Cyber justice comes with the baggage to develop predictive justice jurisprudence. Core elements of Immanuel Kant’s Kantian ethics dovetailing the principles such as categorical imperative, the autonomy of the will, rational thinking capacity, and human dignity and humanity as an end in itself, question the very basis of how ethical will the decision of an AI-based system will be. There is a fundamental difference between ‘human will’ and ‘machine will’ in respecting human dignity. How the AI-powered technology will incorporate these basic ethical values is a question which only time will answer.

The adoption of modern technology is not the end in itself, as it has to be supported with other policy changes and administrative actions. Although, the development of a legal system without the deployment of AI and a data-driven model will be an unachievable task.