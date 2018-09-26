Landmark Supreme Court decisions of 2018: When law of the land prevailed

Monitoring multi-national accounting firms | On February 23 a two-judge bench comprising Justice AK Goel and Justice UU Lalit directed the Centre to form a Committee of Experts to look into the functioning of Multi-national Accounting Firms (MAFs) after the appellant alleged that they were illegally operating in India and were in violation of Section 224 of the Companies Act, 1956, Sections 25 and 29 of the CA Act, and the Code of Conduct laid down by the ICAI. Case: S Sukumar Vs. The Secretary, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. (Image: Reuters)