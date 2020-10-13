172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|legal-trends|kerala-hc-stays-cbi-probe-into-irregularities-in-life-mission-project-5956791.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 11:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Kerala HC stays CBI probe into irregularities in 'Life Mission' project

Justice V G Arun granted the stay considering a plea filed by the Kerala government, seeking to quash an FIR filed by the CBI, naming Life Mission for alleged violation of FCRA.

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed for two months the CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the 'Life Mission', a state housing project envisaging total housing for the homeless.

Justice V G Arun granted the stay considering a plea filed by the Kerala government, seeking to quash an FIR filed by the CBI, naming Life Mission for alleged violation of FCRA.

The CBI had filed an FIR in a Kochi court under Section 120 B of the IPC and Section 35 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 on a complaint by Wadakancherry Congress MLA Anil Akkara, listing Santosh Eappen, Managing Director of Unitac Builder, Kochi, as the first accused and Sane Ventures as the second accused.

The Life Mission CEO in his petition submitted that the FIR was "illegal, arbitrary and nothing but an abuse of the process of law and is, therefore, liable to be quashed.”
First Published on Oct 13, 2020 11:56 am

tags #CBI #Current Affairs #India #Kerala HC #Legal

