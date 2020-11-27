PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2020 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kangana Ranaut's bungalow demolition illegal: Bombay HC

The bench was hearing Kangana Ranaut’s petition challenging the demolition carried out by BMC at her Pali Hill bungalow in suburban Bandra on September 9.

Moneycontrol News

The Bombay High Court, on November 27, quashed the demolition order carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) wherein it demolished part of actor Kangana Ranaut's Pali Hill bungalow saying that it was nothing but malice in law.

The court also said it does not approve of authorities using "muscle power” against any citizen.

A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla noted that the action undertaken by the civic body leaves hardly "any manner of doubt" that it was unauthorised.

The bench was hearing Ranaut’s petition challenging the demolition carried out by BMC at her Pali Hill bungalow in suburban Bandra on September 9.

"The civic body has proceeded to act wrongfully and illegally against the rights of a citizen,” the bench said.

Ranaut had sought Rs 2 crore in damages from the BMC and urged the court to declare BMC’s action illegal.

On the issue of compensation, the bench said it was appointing a valuer who would hear the petitioner and the BMC on monetary damages caused to her due to the demolition.

"The valuer shall by March 2021 pass appropriate orders on compensation,” the court said.

On her win, Ranaut on her twitter wrote, "When individual stands against the government and wins, it’s not the victory of the individual but it’s the victory of the democracy."

The civic body had opposed the plea and said the actor had brazenly and unlawfully carried out extensive alterations and additions to the bungalow in breach of its approved plan.

Ranaut had filed the petition on September 9 when the demolition process was initiated by BMC. The court had in an interim order on September 9 stayed the demolition work.

(With PTI Inputs)
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 01:40 pm

#BMC #Bombay High Court #Current Affairs #India #Kangana Ranaut #Legal #mumbai

