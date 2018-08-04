App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLegal
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2018 03:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Justice KM Joseph among three appointed as SC judges

Justice Joseph's elevation to the apex court ended a protracted stand-off between the government and the judiciary.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Three high court chief justices were appointed to the Supreme Court today, taking the total number of judges in the apex court to 25.

Notifications announcing the appointments of Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice KM Joseph, Madras HC Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Orissa HC Chief Justice Vineet Saran to the Supreme Court were issued today.

Their warrants of appointment were signed by President Ram Nath Kovind last night.

Justice Joseph's elevation to the apex court ended a protracted stand-off between the government and the judiciary.

related news

The number of judges in the top court after the fresh appointments has gone up to 25. There would still be six vacancies though.

Justice Banerjee would become the eight-woman judge in the history of the Supreme Court.

Justice Banerjee was appointed as a judge of the Calcutta High Court on February 5, 2002, and was transferred to Delhi HC on August 8, 2016.

She was elevated as Chief Justice of Madras HC on April 5, 2017, and has been functioning there since then. She stands at serial number 4 in the combined seniority of high court Judges on all-India basis.

Justice Saran was appointed as a judge in the Allahabad High Court on February 14, 2002, and was transferred to the Karnataka High Court on February 16, 2015.

He was elevated as the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court on February 26, 2016, and has been functioning there since then. He stands at serial number 5 in the combined seniority of high court judges on all-India basis.

Justice Joseph's name was recommended for appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court by the collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on January 10.

On April 30, the government had returned the recommendation for reconsideration on the grounds that he lacked seniority.

The executive had also pointed out that several high courts remain unrepresented and Justice Joseph's elevation would be against the principle of regional representation. His parent high court is the Kerala HC.

Justice Joseph had struck down the imposition of President's rule in Uttarakhand in 2016 after the dismissal of a Congress government led by Harish Rawat.

An earlier recommendation of the collegium to transfer Justice Joseph to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana High Court on health grounds was kept pending by the government for a long time

The collegium on May 16 in-principle reiterated the decision to recommend Justice Joseph's name. But the recommendation was sent to the government in July.
First Published on Aug 4, 2018 02:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Legal #Supreme Court

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.