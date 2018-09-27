Justice DY Chandrachud: The pleasant voice of dissent in the Supreme Court

In a week of marathon judgments by the Supreme Court of India ahead of the conclusion of incumbent Chief Justice Dipak Misra’s tenure, there is an unperturbed voice of dissent that resonates in the four walls of the courtroom – Justice DY Chandrachud.

In the recent judgment on the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar given by a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, Justice Chandrachud’s stance was loud and clear – “Constitutional guarantees cannot be compromised by vicissitudes of technology”.

Being a part of the nine-judge bench that pronounced the Right to Privacy as a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution last year, Justice Chandrachud was the sole voice of dissent and maintained that the Aadhaar Act is violative of a citizen’s Right to Privacy. He said, “The passing of Aadhaar Act as a money bill is a fraud on the Constitution," adding that there aren’t enough robust safeguards as to “informed consent and individual rights such as opt out”.

He also vehemently disagreed with the majority opinion on whether Aadhaar lays the ground for mass profiling, noting that it had the “potential for surveillance” and that its architecture “posed risk on potential violation of leakage of database”. Justice Chandrachud also observed that denying social welfare benefits on the basis of Aadhaar or a possible mismatch in biometrics is a violation of the fundamental rights of a citizen.

Besides putting forth his opinion with firm conviction, Justice Chandrachud understands that law can act as an agent of social change and if factored in the right way, law can help break stereotyped gender identities and social stagnation.

In another landmark verdict, a five-judge bench of the top court scrapped Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code that criminalized adultery. While reading out his judgment, he noted that “there no longer existed public consensus on the criminalization of adultery, with the societal structure having changed from holding traditional family values and a typeset role of family members to sexual views driven by liberal thought and individualism”.

Calling the adultery laws manifest with arbitrariness, he said the draconian law “failed to meet the touchstone of Article 21” by depriving a woman of her “voice, autonomy and agency”.

Justice Chandrachud took cognizance of the fact that marriage as an institution has undergone changes after the exposure of the society to education and socio-economic progress. He noted that now the women have found greater freedom to assert their preferences and choices, and that the “anachronistic conception” of marriage, which is confounding “paternalism as an instrument for protecting marital stability” needs to be discarded.

It must be noted that in doing so, Justice DY Chandrachud overturned a 33-year-old judgment given by his father YV Chandrachud, who had upheld the constitutional validity of Section 497. In 1985, a woman’s husband had moved the court against the man she had an affair with, and Justice Chandrachud Senior had ruled in favour of the husband. The woman had said the law was a flagrant instance of gender discrimination.

Again, this would not be the only time that Chandrachud Junior had overturned a judgment given by his father. Justice Chandrachud Senior was a part of the bench that had ruled that privacy was not a fundamental right for citizens, backing Indira Gandhi’s excesses during the Emergency.

Last year, in August, Justice DY Chandrachud had rejected his father’s judgment, saying, “The judgments rendered by four judges are flawed. Life and personal liberty are inalienable to human rights. No civilised state can contemplate encroachment on life and personal liberty."

Justice YV Chandrachud was the longest-serving Chief Justice of India.

Even during the celebrated judgment decriminalizing gay sex, Justice DY Chandrachud said, “It is difficult to right the wrongs of history. But we can certainly set the course for the future. That we can do by saying, as I propose to say in this case, that lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgenders have a constitutional right to equal citizenship in all its manifestations.”

“Sexual orientation is recognised and protected by the Constitution. Section 377 of the Penal Code is unconstitutional in so far as it penalises a consensual relationship between adults of the same gender. The constitutional values of liberty and dignity can accept nothing less,” he added.