Interim bail to accused on medical ground be not considered only when person is breathing last: HC

PTI
Dec 19, 2022 / 09:13 PM IST

The high court also directed the authorities to avoid giving long dates to prisoners for medical check-up and instead act with promptness to ensure they are examined early.

The discretion for granting interim bail to the accused on medical ground may not be exercised only when they are breathing their last or may not live long enough, the Delhi High Court has said while granting interim bail to a 59-year-old man in a money laundering case till February 10.

The high court's direction came while granting interim bail to Vijay Agrawal in a money laundering case on medical grounds. The man said he was suffering from various ailments relating to spine and back for which he had been under constant medical supervision.

Justice D K Sharma said article 21 of the Constitution (protection of life and personal liberty) not only gives a fundamental right to live but the right to live with dignity.

Right to live a healthy life is also one of the facets of fundamental rights granted by the Constitution of this country and a consistent view has been taken that if sufficient treatment is available in the jail then preferably the same should be provided to the prisoners, the high court said.

"This court firmly believes that a person in custody suffering from serious ailment should be given an opportunity to have the adequate and effective medical treatment. The discretion for granting the interim bail on medical ground may not be exercised only at a stage when the person is breathing last or is on the position that he may not survive," it said.