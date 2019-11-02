App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLegal
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2019 10:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Insight18 | Do you know how the Chief Justice of India is appointed?

The present CJI, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, will retire on November 17 and will hand-over his responsibilities to Justice SA Bobde, who will take over as the next head of the SC.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Chief Justice of India or CJI is the head of the Supreme Court. He/she is responsible of allocating cases to judges and appointing constitutional benches that deal with important matters of law. The chief justice appoints court officials as well as allocates work to other judges, who are bound to refer the matter back to him.

The present CJI, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, will retire on November 17 and will hand-over his responsibilities to Justice SA Bobde, who will take over as the next head of the SC.

But do you know, how a chief justice is appointed?

Watch this Insight18 video to know all about the CJI’s appointment.

First Published on Nov 2, 2019 10:12 am

tags #Chief Justice of India #SA Bobde #Supreme Court #video

