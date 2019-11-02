Insight18 | Do you know how the Chief Justice of India is appointed?

The Chief Justice of India or CJI is the head of the Supreme Court. He/she is responsible of allocating cases to judges and appointing constitutional benches that deal with important matters of law. The chief justice appoints court officials as well as allocates work to other judges, who are bound to refer the matter back to him.

The present CJI, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, will retire on November 17 and will hand-over his responsibilities to Justice SA Bobde, who will take over as the next head of the SC.

But do you know, how a chief justice is appointed?

10th