In swift turn of events, founders now hold the aces against investors at startups

In mid-2020, when the coronavirus was raining blows on the economy, venture capitalists were in the driver’s seat at startups. With their companies struggling, these investors were nudging founders to launch layoffs, recast the business and commence emergency financing rounds. In the few new investments they made, they sought stringent terms to protect themselves. In many cases, founders had no choice but comply—companies were in distress and needed the money, strings attached or not.

What a difference a year makes.

As startups raise unprecedented amounts of money at dizzying valuations, many founders are now spoilt for choice. That has given them unprecedented bargaining power.

Sample this. A few months ago, the founder of an early stage startup, along with a zealous lawyer from a top law firm, tried to pull a fast one. While negotiating terms during their fundraise, the founder had to negotiate reverse vesting—that his shares will go back to the company if he leaves the company. This clause is standard and meant to align incentives. You don't want a founder to leave the company, and then get rich from those shares while someone else actually builds the company.

The founder and lawyer took a different view though. First, they negotiated for free shares—an equity kicker—that the founder should get after raising money- so that his stake falls less . Then they said the reverse vesting should apply only to these free shares. The founder wanted to keep all his shares even if he leaves the company. If he leaves the company, he should forfeit only those free shares, they argued.

After intense negotiations, the founder settled, getting his free shares but getting them at favourable terms and a reverse vesting schedule delayed enough to still benefit him greatly if he leaves the company.

Change in power

Suffice to say founders have unseated investors from the driver’s seat. They make sure they cannot be sidelined even if their shareholding falls to miniscule levels. They are looking to seize control over key matters and protect themselves even if the company goes through a rough patch.

Today promoters of Series A and Series B funded companies are asking for terms which founders of billion dollar companies generally ask for. For early- stage founders in particular, legal terms used to be somewhat of a formality a few years ago, and they would engage small law firms or friends to help them, for a cursory read-through. Top law firms are a standard feature at well-funded seed and Series A startups, helping them maintain their stakes and not give away any unnecessary rights or terms.

Promoters see food delivery firm Zomato’s blockbuster IPO as a warning sign. Despite a successful listing, founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal made far less money than many investors because he owned only 5% of the company. That was because Goyal has been diluting stake over the years, especially early on when InfoEdge and Sequoia owned over half the company (more on this later).

“Founders are increasingly becoming more deal savvy, willing to engage deeply in the negotiation process and go the length to ensure that their rights are adequately protected,” says Nivedita Nivargi, a partner at law firm Samvad Partners.

Veto terms

A shining example of the change in power equations is Shailaz Nag, founder of on-demand commerce startup DotPe. Nag, a former CEO of PayU, has some unusually strong terms baked into legal agreements to run his company.

According to DotPe’s Articles of Association, which describe the rights of each shareholder, Nag and his co-founders ('promoters’) have a veto on several matters, including approving annual budget, hiring and firing of key people, offering of new products, appointments of auditors and any change in the company’s ESOP pool. The company or its investors cannot take decisions on any of these matters unless promoters approve it, indicate the documents reviewed by Moneycontrol.

The terms are curious because as a Series-A funded startup, Nag and his co-founders still own over 35% of the company, more than what any single investor holds. Their shareholding already entitles them to the rights they have asked for, without having an explicit veto right.

Yet, the founders have injected these rights to secure their power further, so that even if their shareholding reduces in the future, their control over the company doesn’t. These veto rights, under a section called Promoter Reserved Matters, are generally a common feature in large startups, such as unicorns.

Rewriting everything

Founders, armed with top lawyers, are also undoing provisions from earlier rounds that gave their investors more power. At one unicorn recently, a top law firm rewrote the entire shareholder agreement to make sure that no decision can be made without a 75% majority (it is 51% in most cases). In this company the founders hold over a third of the company, so effectively no decision can be passed without their approval.

“Today, founders seem to have more leverage given market conditions which enables them to negotiate better protections for themselves. They are better advised today so that they can set up the deal terms in earlier rounds to protect them even as the company grows and raises more money. Today they're making sure they remain relevant based on rights negotiated upfront,” said Amit Khansaheb, who has advised companies including Byju’s, BookMyShow and Eruditus and is a partner at law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas.

Terms that were standard even two years ago have become taboo today. For instance, early stage founders are not giving liquidation preference to any investor- earlier investors would strongly argue that if the company shuts down, they either get back 1.5-2 times of what they invested, or get paid their share before other investors. Now, investors instead have a ‘pari pasu’ right- which means every investor has equal priority of repayment if the company shuts down. Earlier 1.5x preference was a standard feature in deal terms from top venture funds.

Similarly, if a company is not able to give an investor an exit in a certain period of time, investors generally have the right to force a sale, often to a competitor.

“Founders have been able to negotiate stronger positions for themselves - including preventing sales by investors to competitors in all but the most dire of circumstances, where all exit options have failed,” said Vaibhav Kakkar, partner at Saraf and Partners, who has advised Tencent on its investments in Swiggy and Dream11 and Steadview Capital- an investor in Dream11 and BharatPe, among others.

When founders and investors disagree over key matters and come to a head, new clauses inserted in agreements say that the founder can force a share sale and give the investor an exit at a certain valuation, rather than even considering removing the founder. “Differential voting rights has been key to this change - with promoters seeking to enforce control over companies even while holding minority stakes. These protections ensure that whether companies sink or swim, the founders can continue to be lead companies,” he added.

Differential voting rights have been the cornerstone of founders consolidating power at Silicon Valley giants like Alphabet (Google), Facebook, Airbnb and Snap, where founders hold minuscule shares compared to investors, but have outsized voting rights- upto 100 votes a share, compared to investors who may have one vote per share.

The Ola example

Closer home, in 2018, Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal used voting rights and other terms to change Ola’s internal laws and prevent SoftBank from increasing its stake in the ride-hailing firm- the first case of a well-known founder antagonising its largest investor. Around the same time when Flipkart founders Sachin and Binny Bansal were both sidelined and former Tiger Global executive Kalyan Krishnamurthy became the ecommerce company’s CEO, other entrepreneurs too began shoring up their rights to prevent such an investor-led takeover.

Early stage investors, who pride themselves on having relationships with founders rather than being mere money bags, are in some cases seeing that founders don’t hold the same view- bargaining hard rather than settling in order to build a relationship. Second-time entrepreneurs, seasoned startup executives and VC-turned-founders are flooded with funding offers and sometimes use the leverage to get exactly what they want.

“For a seed cheque, if a founder is gaming the situation, where we are one of many options, that is a disastrous start to a relationship,” said Karthik Reddy, managing partner at Blume Ventures.

In many cases where founders are inserting downside protection to parachute themselves out if something goes wrong, it flies against the principle of building for the long term, something founders and investors encourage.

To be sure though, these legal negotiations depend heavily on intangible factors including the founder’s charm and bargaining power, how hot the company or sector is, and how many investors are jostling to back a single company. In companies that miss these factors, deal terms are still standard, and if the company is struggling to raise money or its internal investors aren’t bullish on its fortunes, terms can still swing towards investors.

Founders cashing out

Founders are also cashing out their own stakes in companies more early on, as early as Series B rounds. Earlier in most cases this used to be a loud alarm bell for investors, who feel that the founder’s incentive might be reduced if he sells a portion of his stake.

In over a dozen companies in the past year, including Wakefit, Oziva, Eruditus and others, founders have sold a part of their stake to existing or new investors. In most cases founders sell about 2-5% of their stake- say if you own 30% you sell 1.5-3%- worth many million dollars. Founders, many of whom have worked for over 5 years at below market level salaries, sell these stakes to buy a house, finance their children’s education, help a family member with a loan or simply to upgrade their standard of living.

“Earlier it used to be a flat no from most investors. Today if you have a valid reason and you still own enough, it is okay to sell some shares. Founders deserve some liquidity after slumming it out for years, when their peers in the corporate world have struck gold. Everyone starts benchmarking to their peers and college mates,” said a founder who recently sold shares in a Series B round, requesting anonymity.

Founders are also inking agreements that let them sell upto 10% of their stake to a buyer at any point, without needing specific investor approval, a previously rare move that’s becoming mainstream.

Secondary share sales, in which early investors and sometimes founders sell a part of their stake to new investors has become not only mainstream, but also key to making big deals work. Sometimes these secondaries happen at a far lower valuation than primary shares, a model pioneered by online learning firm Byju’s and co-opted by others

“Secondaries are sometimes happening at a fraction of the primary. That’s what makes the deal work because the secondary sellers (founders, employees, early investors) get cash and the incoming investor gets a lower valuation,” a top lawyer said, requesting anonymity.

Lots of money, no dilution.

Indian entrepreneurs have raised record sums from investors this year- over $20 billion so far, and yet, are diluting their stakes less than ever before. Founders are able to command double and triple their previous valuations every few months, but are also inserting legal terms that protect that shareholding.

Founders of mature hot startups, where the promoters may own less than 20% of the company, are increasingly resorting to ‘no dilution rounds’, where they are rewarded a few percentage points of their stake back from their investors, in lieu of raising funds at a higher valuation. These management stock options (MSOPS) help align incentives, so the founder still stands to make his wealth from the company’s stock, and holds enough of it.

For example when Goldman Sachs invested in beauty and makeup brand Purplle in 2019, it in fact recommended that the founders should increase their shareholding, to incentivise them further. So while Goldman invested over $30 million, founders Manish Taneja and Rahul Dash got about 10% shares back from investors, sources said. Purplle did not respond to queries seeking comment.

Founders are also clinging on to their shares hoping to make a killing when their startups go public- something that’s happening for the first time in India’s 15-year-old tech ecosystem.

“All the founders saw Zomato’s spectacular IPO and wealth creation, but also noted that (founder and CEO) Deepinder (Goyal) owned only 5% of the company. How can you work so hard for so many years, finally make the company big and wind up with only 5%? They don’t want that to happen to them,” a founder said, requesting anonymity.

Founders are using MSOPs, no-dilution rounds, and top lawyers from early on to protect their stake and rights. A culture of quickly rising valuations is also letting entrepreneurs dilute less of their stake than they otherwise would. But investors do sometimes worry about the long-term repercussions of tight legal terms haggled down to the last word.

The paradox

A lot of this haggling is inherently for clauses that won’t even be used in most scenarios- if the company shuts down, if it is sold for a pittance, if promoters and investors fight- all parties hope to avoid these scenarios. But when entrepreneurs negotiate hard to protect their downside, investors worry about perverse incentives.

In some cases, companies are also changing exit terms committed to an investor. Earlier, most companies, including unicorns, have firm exit timelines negotiated by investors, failing which investors can sell their stake however they see fit, whether or not the founder approves. Today, even as more startups are going public, promoters are negotiating for easier exit clauses, where they are held less accountable legally if the exit does not happen on time.

While exit clauses still exist, the wordings have become more easy-going- based on more best efforts than a hard-wired obligation, giving promoters more leeway, an analysis of five recent company documents by Moneycontrol showed.

“One problem in the current environment is that founders shift to short term behavior. And this problem becomes acute when there's a seasonal trend, like the current funding boom. Founders shouldn’t be optimizing for downside protection, they should be worried about what protects them and the company in a winning scenario, one in which no one looks at the documents,” Blume’s Reddy says.

Promoters are tightening the screws during an epic boom, but the effects of these terms could be felt only once the current bubble bursts, when some of these onerous terms may actually be exercised.

For instance co-working firm WeWork’s mercurial founder and CEO Adam Neumann sold significant portions of his stock, exercised outsized voting rights and had myriad unusual clauses, something investors looked past because of the company’s searing growth.

But when WeWork’s IPO plans blew up and it lost $40 billion in value in days, these same clauses were seen as a lapse in corporate governance. These clauses also meant that WeWork had to pay Neumann a billion dollars to oust him out of the company.

How these myriad legal terms will be exercised, and the precedent it sets for other entrepreneurs will determine how startups in India work in the future. If and when the funding tide turns, it could make for many tough boardroom conversations.