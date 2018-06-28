App
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 10:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

ICICI Bank appoints Walker Chandiok & Co as auditors

The board at its meeting held on June 27, 2018 approved the appointment of Walker Chandiok & Co LLP as statutory auditors for the year ending March 31, 2019.

PTI
 
 
ICICI Bank today said it has appointed Walker Chandiok & Co as statutory auditors of the bank as the term of the previous auditor expired. B S R & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants, the statutory auditors of the bank for the past four consecutive years will retire at the conclusion of the 24th Annual General Meeting on completion of the maximum period of four consecutive years as per prevailing RBI guidelines, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges.

The board at its meeting held on June 27, 2018 approved the appointment of Walker Chandiok & Co LLP as statutory auditors for the year ending March 31, 2019.

It will to hold office from the conclusion of the 24th annual general meeting up to the conclusion of the 25th annual general meeting on such terms and conditions, including remuneration as may be approved by the board of the bank, it said.

Their appointment has been approved by RBI and is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting, it added.
